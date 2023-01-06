Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen did not feature in Wales' opening World Cup match against the United States through injury

Midfielder Joe Allen says there is "still a feeling of disappointment" about Wales' World Cup performances.

Rob Page's side were knocked out at the group stage after picking up just one point from their three matches.

Wales failed to score from open play in Qatar, where they were beaten by Iran and England after drawing with the United States in their opening match.

"We didn't really do ourselves justice, we would have loved to have given the best account of ourselves," Allen said.

"We could have done better, but you don't get two chances."

After an encouraging second-half performance against the US, which saw Gareth Bale level from the penalty spot, there was optimism going into the second match against Iran.

But Wales were second best throughout and, after Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute, Iran scored twice in added time.

Wales still had an outside chance of making it through the group stage going into the final game against neighbours England.

However another lacklustre performance eventually ended in a 3-0 defeat for Page's men.

For all the disappointment in Qatar, it was still a first World Cup for Wales in 64 years, an achievement which sparked jubilant scenes across the country when qualification was secured back in June.

"As the dust settles, we have pride that we were there and represented Wales on that stage," said Allen.

"That was great, but there is still a feeling of disappointment in how we did.

"We would have loved to have done better and got out of our group.

"You have to be at your best to do that and, unfortunately, we weren't quite there."

Wales had reached the knockout stages in all their major tournament appearances before the 2022 World Cup

Manager Page still retains the "full confidence" of the Football Association of Wales, but he has began making changes to his backroom staff ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Wales have parted ways with assistant manager Kit Symons, who was in his third spell with the national team.

Symons' replacement is yet to be announced, but whoever it is will be looking to secure a place for Wales at another major tournament next summer.

"We need to get that campaign under way with some momentum and some positive results," said Allen.

"The beauty of our squad, which we have talked about a lot, is there is a great batch of young players coming through that have now gained a pretty decent level of experience.

"A lot will have played in a World Cup, some have played in the Euros before that, and on the club scene there are players who are doing great things.

"I'm confident the future is really bright, and our aim is to bounce back from the slight disappointment of the World Cup to start the qualifying campaign with a bang."

Wales begin their qualification for Euro 2024 against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia on 25 March.

Wales and Croatia are joined in Group D by Turkey, Latvia and Armenia.

Allen says he expects fellow senior figures in the Welsh squad like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to continue to play a full part when European qualifying starts.

"There is still a place for the experienced, older lads," he said. "We have got a good blend in the group and I'm sure that's going to continue.

"I can't see why Bale and Ramsey won't continue. They've still got so much to offer and they've been a huge part of it - and I'm sure still will be for at least another campaign."