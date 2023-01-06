Close menu

Jack Butland: Man Utd sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper on loan

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments83

Jack Butland
Jack Butland made 87 Premier League appearances during his time at Birmingham City, Stoke and Crystal Palace

Manchester United have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan for the remainder of the season.

United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short.

Butland, who has nine England caps, has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but is yet to play this season.

"This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent," said Butland, 29.

Tom Heaton, who has three England caps and joined from Aston Villa in 2021, is also part of the goalkeeping set-up at Old Trafford.

Butland added: "I've played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

"There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I'm excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions."

United are fourth in the Premier League with Palace 12th.

Butland, who was played 87 games in the Premier League, was in Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2018 World Cup.

However, he has not been a Premier League regular since Stoke City were relegated in 2018 and has only made 10 league appearances for Palace.

United football director John Murtough added: "Jack is an excellent goalkeeper with great experience throughout his career. His mentality and personality will be a real asset to our superb group of goalkeepers and the whole squad."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 11:08

    Preparations for De Geas inevitable departure.. not a half bad replacement

  • Comment posted by Matt316, today at 11:07

    So he's gone from being a bench warmer at Palace, to being a......bench warmer for Manchester United. If any Premier League side is struggling in this position, my services are available

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:00

    Somehow I doubt any other team signing a second- or third-choice goalkeeper on loan will be given a HYS.

    • Reply posted by spacedyemeerkat, today at 11:05

      spacedyemeerkat replied:
      And yet here you are literally feeding the fire that produces the flames, eh?

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 10:59

    In other words, the manager couldn't find anyone in the reserves or the youth team good enough to sit on the bench? Interesting

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 10:57

    Ah good another Man U story, keep it up BBC as it gives supporters of another team located on the M62 something else to moan about.

    A shrewd bit of business to strengthen the squad.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:00

      Brass Eye replied:
      In Ten Hag we trust

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:57

    Butland is not a robot. He is a number two

  • Comment posted by Samulam, today at 10:57

    Seems a logical transfer but it intrigues me as to why Newcastle recalled their keeper from Man Utd. Were they trying to damage a rival? I think Utd should look for a replacement for De Gea. They are basically 1-2 players now from a title challenging side: a striker and a keeper

  • Comment posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 10:56

    More Liverpool fans on here than Utd fans. What a shock. It must take their tiny minds of how bad they are this season.

    • Reply posted by Samulam, today at 10:57

      Samulam replied:
      It's the same on Manchester City topics. You would think that they would want to keep a low profile this season.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:54

    Lets hope Ten Hag gives Butland time to settle as players today are not robots

  • Comment posted by berty, today at 10:53

    absolutely no disrespect intended but it seems to be so lucrative to be an average or older english keeper these days. The big clubs love getting one for their homegrown numbers

  • Comment posted by BlueStig, today at 10:53

    2 hys's on a reserve keeper!

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 10:55

      Richard replied:
      Yet here you are reading and commenting on it!!!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:50

    Good luck to Jack Butland. Maybe being a number two instead of a number one might kickstart your career again

  • Comment posted by Juststanninhere, today at 10:49

    Back up But.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 10:49

    If Man United lose De Gea for any considerable amount of time, they will regret this signing. Butland simply never delivered on all that promise all those years ago.

  • Comment posted by Mikeybourne, today at 10:47

    Why did United bring in Tom Heaton then?

    • Reply posted by Citizen Nev, today at 10:53

      Citizen Nev replied:
      As 3rd choice

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 10:44

    Could Henderson have be recalled from NF instead?

    • Reply posted by Mikeybourne, today at 10:47

      Mikeybourne replied:
      Think he's burned his bridges tbh.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:44

    I remember he used to produce a few clangers in his time as a goalkeeper. Lets hope he has improved since then

  • Comment posted by Skeeta88, today at 10:44

    This is an upgrade to Dubravka in my opinion.

    Now lets go get a striker. Giroud would be my preference in such a limited pool!

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 10:43

    Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho managed 5 press ups this morning

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Look he is not a robot. You can see five press ups is a bit much for him

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:43

    Hey Big spenders

    • Reply posted by The Red Knight, today at 11:09

      The Red Knight replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport