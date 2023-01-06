Close menu

Jack Butland: Man Utd sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper on loan

Jack Butland
Jack Butland made 87 Premier League appearances during his time at Birmingham City, Stoke and Crystal Palace

Manchester United have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan for the remainder of the season.

United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short.

Butland, who has nine England caps, has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but is yet to play this season.

"This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent," said Butland, 29.

Tom Heaton, who has three England caps and joined from Aston Villa in 2021, is also part of the goalkeeping set-up at Old Trafford.

Butland added: "I've played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

"There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I'm excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions."

United are fourth in the Premier League with Palace 12th.

Butland, who was played 87 games in the Premier League, was in Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2018 World Cup.

However, he has not been a Premier League regular since Stoke City were relegated in 2018 and has only made 10 league appearances for Palace.

United football director John Murtough added: "Jack is an excellent goalkeeper with great experience throughout his career. His mentality and personality will be a real asset to our superb group of goalkeepers and the whole squad."

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 11:20

    It's worth pointing out that, when Newcastle loaned Butland to Man Utd, Newcastle expected to finish mid-table. Now they're fighting Man Utd for a Champions League place, they mysteriously recall Martin Dubravka.

    Isn't it obvious that they wanted to weaken Man Utd? Imagine if it was Man Utd recalling a player from Newcastle this January for this reason - HYS would be in meltdown.

  • Comment posted by MANU for my sins, today at 11:19

    We needed this, as we were short of a goalie. That's all their is to it. reports that de gea is on his way out are just nonsense. Butland was a standby at Palace, now he's a standby at a bigger club.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 11:15

    Sounds quite happy not to play doesn't he? And he's getting more publicity than he did when he actually had to turn out on a Saturday.

  • Comment posted by Formby, today at 11:13

    butland and heaton both decent premier league keepers - looks like bye bye de gea

    • Reply posted by LuvvinIt, today at 11:18

      LuvvinIt replied:
      roflmao not a chance David is one of the best in the world easily he's going nowehre.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 11:10

    You have to laugh at those complaining of a HYS they don’t agree with by ……. wait for it ….. commenting on the HYS they don’t agree with. 😂😂😂😂😂. Face it. Everyone wants to talk about United. 👍

    However. This deal seems logical given that Henderson is on loan. Heaton is decent but if De Gea gets injured United will need a goalie plus a decent back up. ETH knows what he is doing.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 11:08

    Preparations for De Geas inevitable departure.. not a half bad replacement

  • Comment posted by Matt316, today at 11:07

    So he's gone from being a bench warmer at Palace, to being a......bench warmer for Manchester United. If any Premier League side is struggling in this position, my services are available

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:00

    Somehow I doubt any other team signing a second- or third-choice goalkeeper on loan will be given a HYS.

    • Reply posted by spacedyemeerkat, today at 11:05

      spacedyemeerkat replied:
      And yet here you are literally feeding the fire that produces the flames, eh?

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 10:59

    In other words, the manager couldn't find anyone in the reserves or the youth team good enough to sit on the bench? Interesting

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 10:57

    Ah good another Man U story, keep it up BBC as it gives supporters of another team located on the M62 something else to moan about.

    A shrewd bit of business to strengthen the squad.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:00

      Brass Eye replied:
      In Ten Hag we trust

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:57

    Butland is not a robot. He is a number two

  • Comment posted by Samulam, today at 10:57

    Seems a logical transfer but it intrigues me as to why Newcastle recalled their keeper from Man Utd. Were they trying to damage a rival? I think Utd should look for a replacement for De Gea. They are basically 1-2 players now from a title challenging side: a striker and a keeper

  • Comment posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 10:56

    More Liverpool fans on here than Utd fans. What a shock. It must take their tiny minds of how bad they are this season.

    • Reply posted by Samulam, today at 10:57

      Samulam replied:
      It's the same on Manchester City topics. You would think that they would want to keep a low profile this season.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:54

    Lets hope Ten Hag gives Butland time to settle as players today are not robots

  • Comment posted by berty, today at 10:53

    absolutely no disrespect intended but it seems to be so lucrative to be an average or older english keeper these days. The big clubs love getting one for their homegrown numbers

    • Reply posted by mikeyuk77, today at 11:11

      mikeyuk77 replied:
      Absolutely, and with Palace signing Sam Johnstone in the summer they had two English keepers on the bench. I hope Butland gets a chance, but realistically he's Scott Carson 2.0 for the remainder of his career.

  • Comment posted by BlueStig, today at 10:53

    2 hys's on a reserve keeper!

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 10:55

      Richard replied:
      Yet here you are reading and commenting on it!!!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:50

    Good luck to Jack Butland. Maybe being a number two instead of a number one might kickstart your career again

  • Comment posted by Juststanninhere, today at 10:49

    Back up But.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 10:49

    If Man United lose De Gea for any considerable amount of time, they will regret this signing. Butland simply never delivered on all that promise all those years ago.

  • Comment posted by Mikeybourne, today at 10:47

    Why did United bring in Tom Heaton then?

    • Reply posted by Citizen Nev, today at 10:53

      Citizen Nev replied:
      As 3rd choice

