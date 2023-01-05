Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Middlesbrough agreed to end Massimo Luongo's contract early, despite it being due to expire in January

Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Massimo Luongo on a six-month deal after the Australia international's contract with Middlesbrough was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance for Boro during his four-months at the Riverside.

It will be Luongo's second stint with Ipswich, having featured on loan at Portman Road more than a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Ipswich keeper Joel Coleman, 27, has signed a new six-month deal.

The addition of former QPR, Swindon and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Luongo bolsters Kieran McKenna's options in central midfield.

"Massimo is an accomplished midfielder with an abundance of experiences in club and international football," he told the club website. external-link

"He is a versatile and intelligent player who strengthens our options for the second half of the season."

