Michael Obafemi (left) and Jamie Paterson (centre) could join Armstrong Oko-Flex (right) in leaving Swansea this month

Russell Martin says he expects more players to leave Swansea City this month with rival clubs interested in Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson.

Swansea are open to selling striker Obafemi, 22, and attacking midfielder Paterson, 31.

Republic of Ireland striker Obafemi has been on Burnley's radar, while Paterson has been linked with Coventry City.

"There's lots of interest, as there would be, in him (Obafemi) and Pato [Paterson]," Swansea boss Martin said.

"They are both players who have shown, last season particularly, that they can be effective performers at this level.

"We stay in touch, we talk about it. I had a really good chat with Michael on Tuesday. He is in a good place - we are just waiting to see what happens."

Obafemi thrived at Swansea in the second half of last season, but has struggled to make an impact in 2022-23 after the Welsh club rejected aa string of summer bids for his services from Burnley.

Paterson was another of Martin's star performers in the last campaign, but he has not hit the same heights this season.

"For both of them the door is not shut here but whilst everything's going on, we will just have to wait and see how it affects them and how it affects the group," added Martin.

"We are prepared for anything. If at some point an offer comes in that either player likes and we like, and it helps us do the things we feel we really need to do, we'll see.

"At the moment they are here, training hard and trying to force their way back into our plans as quickly as possible.

"It's January - I don't have a clue what's going to go on. I would be very surprised if no-one else left before the end of the window and I'd be surprised if we didn't get anyone in."

Obafemi and Paterson are available for Swansea's FA Cup trip to Bristol City on Sunday - only Liam Walsh is unfit - though it is doubtful whether either will feature.

Russell Martin took over at Swansea in August 2021

Morgan Whittaker is to return to Swansea training on Friday having been recalled from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle, but cannot play at Ashton Gate as he is cup-tied.

Brandon Cooper, Fin Stevens and Armstrong Oko-Flex have left Swansea in this window - while Jordon Garrick has joined Forest Green on a permanent deal having been on loan at Lincoln - but Martin says no new signings are close yet.

Swansea are again interested in Chiedozie Ogbene having first targeted the Rotherham player, who is out of contract at the end of the season, last summer.

"We are working really hard on things - it's not a lack of trying or work this end," he added.

"We are talking to people and to clubs and to players and the hope is as a coach that we can get things done quickly, but it's never quite as simple as that.

"There is stuff going on, discussions going on. Hopefully all the work will reap some rewards at some point."