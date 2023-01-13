Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 1.
Leon Bailey had a hand in both goals as Aston Villa started the Premier League weekend with victory over a slightly unlucky Leeds.
The Jamaican winger finished off a quick counter-attack after a great run by Boubacar Kamara in just the third minute to put the hosts ahead.
That was Villa's only shot in the first half, with Leeds having two penalty appeals rejected, a Rodrigo goal disallowed for offside and missing big chances.
Villa debutant Alex Moreno denied Rodrigo with a goalline clearance and keeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off a wonderful reaction stop to deny Jack Harrison from close range.
Unai Emery's hosts were better in the second half and they got the goal to make them more comfortable - thanks to the video assistant referee.
Bailey's shot was saved by Illan Meslier with Emiliano Buendia heading the rebound over the grounded goalkeeper.
The goal was ruled out for offside but the VAR told referee Michael Oliver that Buendia was clearly onside - and it was given.
Leeds were given hope in the final 10 minutes though when Wilfried Gnonto cut the ball back for Patrick Bamford, making his return after two-and-a-half months out with a groin injury, to slam home.
But they could not find an equaliser and remain only two points above the relegation zone, with Villa eight points further up the table in 11th.
It was not a perfect night for Villa, who lost left-back Lucas Digne and striker Ollie Watkins to injury in the first half.
- Follow reaction to the game here
- How did you rate Aston Villa's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Leeds' display? Send us your views here
Villa bounce back
This was Villa's first home win since the break for the World Cup in November - and timely after last weekend's shock FA Cup loss to Stevenage.
Veteran full-back Ashley Young was involved in most of their key moments in the game.
The goal came from a Leeds corner which Young hooked forward to Kamara, who ran half the length of the pitch before finding Bailey, whose finish was wonderful.
Moreno, a £13m signing from Real Betis on Wednesday, started on the bench but was needed within nine minutes after Digne suffered a shoulder injury.
He did well to deny Rodrigo after the striker had gone round the Villa keeper and later on Young blocked Gnonto's shot after Martinez denied Harrison.
Villa had one shot in the first half - that goal - and 10 efforts in the second half.
Their second goal had similarities to their first with Young tackling Tyler Adams in the box soon before Buendia headed in at the other end.
They had a scare after Bamford netted but Philippe Coutinho went close to making it safe with a 45-yard lob that went just over.
Frustrations for Leeds
Leeds felt they should have had a penalty when Douglas Luiz put his arms on Rodrigo, but it was not given, and Harrison shot wide as play went on.
There was another shout as Tyrone Mings pulled Gnonto's shirt at a corner - also turned down by the officials.
Rodrigo, Harrison and Gnonto all had chances before Rodrigo's goal was disallowed.
The frontman chested down a cross to Brenden Aaronson, whose shot was blocked by Mings. Rodrigo, on the ground, hooked in the rebound - but he had been offside initially so the goal did not count.
The second half was much more even but the chances kept coming for Leeds. Gnonto curled wide and Aaronson had a shot deflected over.
They finally got the goal they deserved when teenager Gnonto span past Young before bursting down the left and setting up substitute Bamford for his first goal since 2021.
Jesse Marsch's side pushed for an equaliser but Villa held out.
Player of the match
GnontoWilfried Gnonto
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number15Player nameÁlex MorenoAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number9Player nameIngsAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number8Player nameSansonAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.81
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameGnontoAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number12Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number39Player nameWöberAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
4.75
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1E MartínezBooked at 90mins
- 18Young
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 27DigneSubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 10'minutes
- 31Bailey
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 44KamaraBooked at 63mins
- 41J RamseySubstituted forSansonat 81'minutes
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 81'minutes
- 11WatkinsSubstituted forIngsat 32'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 9Ings
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 16Chambers
- 19Nakamba
- 20Bednarek
- 23Coutinho
- 25Olsen
- 72Young
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MeslierBooked at 89mins
- 2Ayling
- 5KochBooked at 33minsSubstituted forFirpoat 88'minutes
- 6Cooper
- 21StruijkSubstituted forWöberat 66'minutes
- 8RocaSubstituted forGreenwoodat 77'minutes
- 12Adams
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forBamfordat 67'minutes
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forGelhardtat 77'minutes
- 29Gnonto
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 3Firpo
- 9Bamford
- 14Llorente
- 16Perkins
- 22Robles
- 25Kristensen
- 30Gelhardt
- 39Wöber
- 42Greenwood
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 42,008
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 1.
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
Post update
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).
Post update
Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).
Booking
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Junior Firpo tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Álex Moreno (Aston Villa).
Post update
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Illan Meslier (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Illan Meslier (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Junior Firpo replaces Robin Koch.
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Martinez needs sending off for persistent time wasting.
There's always something about this fixture, Well played both teams