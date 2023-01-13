Close menu
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United: Leon Bailey has hand in two goals as Villa win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leon Bailey
Leon Bailey has scored Villa's two fastest Premier League goals this season

Leon Bailey had a hand in both goals as Aston Villa started the Premier League weekend with victory over a slightly unlucky Leeds.

The Jamaican winger finished off a quick counter-attack after a great run by Boubacar Kamara in just the third minute to put the hosts ahead.

That was Villa's only shot in the first half, with Leeds having two penalty appeals rejected, a Rodrigo goal disallowed for offside and missing big chances.

Villa debutant Alex Moreno denied Rodrigo with a goalline clearance and keeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off a wonderful reaction stop to deny Jack Harrison from close range.

Unai Emery's hosts were better in the second half and they got the goal to make them more comfortable - thanks to the video assistant referee.

Bailey's shot was saved by Illan Meslier with Emiliano Buendia heading the rebound over the grounded goalkeeper.

The goal was ruled out for offside but the VAR told referee Michael Oliver that Buendia was clearly onside - and it was given.

Leeds were given hope in the final 10 minutes though when Wilfried Gnonto cut the ball back for Patrick Bamford, making his return after two-and-a-half months out with a groin injury, to slam home.

But they could not find an equaliser and remain only two points above the relegation zone, with Villa eight points further up the table in 11th.

It was not a perfect night for Villa, who lost left-back Lucas Digne and striker Ollie Watkins to injury in the first half.

Villa bounce back

This was Villa's first home win since the break for the World Cup in November - and timely after last weekend's shock FA Cup loss to Stevenage.

Veteran full-back Ashley Young was involved in most of their key moments in the game.

The goal came from a Leeds corner which Young hooked forward to Kamara, who ran half the length of the pitch before finding Bailey, whose finish was wonderful.

Moreno, a £13m signing from Real Betis on Wednesday, started on the bench but was needed within nine minutes after Digne suffered a shoulder injury.

He did well to deny Rodrigo after the striker had gone round the Villa keeper and later on Young blocked Gnonto's shot after Martinez denied Harrison.

Villa had one shot in the first half - that goal - and 10 efforts in the second half.

Their second goal had similarities to their first with Young tackling Tyler Adams in the box soon before Buendia headed in at the other end.

They had a scare after Bamford netted but Philippe Coutinho went close to making it safe with a 45-yard lob that went just over.

Frustrations for Leeds

Leeds felt they should have had a penalty when Douglas Luiz put his arms on Rodrigo, but it was not given, and Harrison shot wide as play went on.

There was another shout as Tyrone Mings pulled Gnonto's shirt at a corner - also turned down by the officials.

Rodrigo, Harrison and Gnonto all had chances before Rodrigo's goal was disallowed.

The frontman chested down a cross to Brenden Aaronson, whose shot was blocked by Mings. Rodrigo, on the ground, hooked in the rebound - but he had been offside initially so the goal did not count.

The second half was much more even but the chances kept coming for Leeds. Gnonto curled wide and Aaronson had a shot deflected over.

They finally got the goal they deserved when teenager Gnonto span past Young before bursting down the left and setting up substitute Bamford for his first goal since 2021.

Jesse Marsch's side pushed for an equaliser but Villa held out.

Player of the match

GnontoWilfried Gnonto

with an average of 7.18

Aston Villa

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1E MartínezBooked at 90mins
  • 18Young
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 27DigneSubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 10'minutes
  • 31Bailey
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 44KamaraBooked at 63mins
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forSansonat 81'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forCoutinhoat 81'minutes
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forIngsat 32'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 9Ings
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 16Chambers
  • 19Nakamba
  • 20Bednarek
  • 23Coutinho
  • 25Olsen
  • 72Young

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MeslierBooked at 89mins
  • 2Ayling
  • 5KochBooked at 33minsSubstituted forFirpoat 88'minutes
  • 6Cooper
  • 21StruijkSubstituted forWöberat 66'minutes
  • 8RocaSubstituted forGreenwoodat 77'minutes
  • 12Adams
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forBamfordat 67'minutes
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forGelhardtat 77'minutes
  • 29Gnonto
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 9Bamford
  • 14Llorente
  • 16Perkins
  • 22Robles
  • 25Kristensen
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 39Wöber
  • 42Greenwood
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
42,008

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).

  9. Post update

    Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Morgan Sanson (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

  12. Booking

    Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Junior Firpo tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Álex Moreno (Aston Villa).

  15. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Illan Meslier (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Illan Meslier (Leeds United).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Junior Firpo replaces Robin Koch.

  20. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

372 comments

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:09

    As a supporter of neither club it looks to me like Leeds seem to have no actual game plan. It looks like it is lets all charge up field and all charge back again.

    • Reply posted by eddiegraysdribble, today at 22:21

      eddiegraysdribble replied:
      Excellent comment and as a leeds fan I totally agree. Schoolboy football and a cheerleader in charge.....hierarchy massively culpable too. No plan and no improvement whilst everyone else is....

  • Comment posted by norman tebbit, today at 22:10

    I've never seen an away side win the corner count 11-0 and still lose, I do hope Leeds stay up, always entertaining and fans always create a cracking atmosphere.

    • Reply posted by SnAcKpAcK, today at 22:29

      SnAcKpAcK replied:
      I've seen at least 500 2-1 away losses in my 50 years on this planet, your stat is the anomaly not the result.

  • Comment posted by cynical simon, today at 22:07

    Leeds look dominant, but they can’t defend.
    Martinez needs sending off for persistent time wasting.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:09

      the peoples poet replied:
      Agreed.
      Villa battered for most of the game.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:06

    We're Gnonto have a job hanging onto this lad......

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:10

      eric replied:
      Leeds, marching on to nowhere 😂

  • Comment posted by Edith V, today at 22:14

    What do you have to do to be sent off for time-wasting. Martinez…..what a joke. What’s more of a joke though is the ref not having the footballs to actually send him off.

    • Reply posted by Cam1, today at 22:26

      Cam1 replied:
      I seem to remember Leeds fans calling it genius tactics when you played Newcastle? Hmm I guess it’s just not good when it your own team

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 22:13

    5 decade city fan here. Leeds hard done by. Michael Oliver excellent ref but every 50/50 went Villas way. Leeds deserved at least a point. Nice to see Bamford back

    • Reply posted by PaxmanMustStay, today at 22:16

      PaxmanMustStay replied:
      Except the 75% of 50:50 that went Leeds way

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 22:12

    As a Villa fan happy with the 3 points but this is not the way forward. I know we need to give Emery time but we were second best tonight and got lucky. Our defence is so shaky. If it wasn’t for Martinez we’d have lost that game.

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 22:16

      dave replied:
      It will take a while to flush SG out of the system

  • Comment posted by bruppy, today at 22:11

    Martinez time wasting again, when are Refs going to start clamping down should have had a 2nd yellow & early bath time

    • Reply posted by 1959, today at 22:22

      1959 replied:
      Messier should have walked

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:07

    What a Friday night cracker!

    There's always something about this fixture, Well played both teams

  • Comment posted by Swifty, today at 22:12

    Frustrating. Watching Leeds is like watching a talented Under 13s team, loads of running around and endeavour and the occasional flash of brilliance but just basic error after basic error, gifting goals to the opposition and wasting chance after chance. Think we've got enough to stay up - just - but only because there are three worse teams than us in the division at the moment.

    • Reply posted by Muzzlenuts, today at 22:14

      Muzzlenuts replied:
      I just don’t see it. Think we’re done.

  • Comment posted by Piriformis Stretch, today at 22:09

    Aston Villa: Winners of The Sh*thousery Of The Year Award.

    • Reply posted by Samuel G, today at 22:22

      Samuel G replied:
      Not easy when there's leeds and fulham around

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:14

    Time wasting award of the season goes to Vanilla.

    • Reply posted by Buxie, today at 22:23

      Buxie replied:
      would you like some cheese with your whine

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 22:14

    Seen this movie before cant score ,cant defend, run around like nut jobs for 90mins come away empty handed. That's Leeds at the minute.

    • Reply posted by Mr G, today at 22:26

      Mr G replied:
      They did score😉

  • Comment posted by Give me my ball back, today at 22:10

    100%Best team lost Gnonto looks a proper Baller.

    • Reply posted by Thursday Night in Almaty, today at 22:15

      Thursday Night in Almaty replied:
      He is something special. Never gives up, never stops running and made that goal all day long.

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 22:14

    Ps how did VAR not see Mings fling Gnoto yo the ground. Scandalous

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 22:15

      NB22 replied:
      Same way they didn't see him do it to Saka as well earlier in the season.

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 22:14

    Not sure why Leeds fans having a pop at Marsch. You’ve got a good team with loads of energy and quality, and it will click. You’ve no relegation worries if you carry on playing like that especially with Banford back, Rodrigo and Gnonto and Harrison.

    • Reply posted by bluen0se1875, today at 22:31

      bluen0se1875 replied:
      I'd rather watch Leeds style of football and lose to villas and win. Style over cheating...

  • Comment posted by BulldogSpirit, today at 22:11

    Really weak refereeing - completely failed to deal with Villa's timewasting.

    • Reply posted by pudsy, today at 22:22

      pudsy replied:
      Apart from giving a yellow card and adding 2 extra minutes for those extra 30 seconds

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:08

    Gnonto Leeds what a find, top player

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 22:23

      ani4ani replied:
      I blame Orta….oh wait?