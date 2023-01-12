Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa signed left-back Alex Moreno this week for a fee that could rise above £13m

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa are awaiting the necessary paperwork for new signing Alex Moreno to be involved against Leeds.

John McGinn remains out with a hamstring injury, Leander Dendoncker is suspended and Matty Cash is a fitness doubt.

Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville has been ruled out for up to a month with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's FA Cup draw at Cardiff.

Patrick Bamford returns to the squad after recovering from groin surgery.

Max Wober, a recent signing from RB Salzburg, is hoping to make his first Leeds start after coming on as a substitute against Cardiff.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa had an absolute shocker against Stevenage in the FA Cup. I know Unai Emery made lots of changes but that defeat really takes the shine off what had been a decent start for him as manager.

Leeds were lucky not to go the same way thanks to a late fightback against Cardiff, and Jesse Marsch was very critical of his players afterwards.

Both teams will be looking for a reaction and I am very tempted to go with a draw. I am going to say Villa will edge it, though, because I am still not sure Leeds can hurt teams no matter how hard they try.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are unbeaten in the four most recent Premier League meetings, keeping three clean sheets (W2, D2).

However, Leeds have taken 11 points from their past six Premier League away games against Villa, with their only defeat during that run coming in February 2004.

Aston Villa

Villa are winless in three competitive home fixtures since a 3-1 Premier League victory versus Manchester United in Unai Emery's first match in charge.

A win or draw on Friday would ensure they surpass last season's tally of 22 points at the halfway stage.

Aston Villa have scored 13 goals in seven league games since Steven Gerrard was sacked as head coach, having only managed seven goals in 11 top-flight fixtures under him this season.

There have been 13 goals scored in the opening 15 minutes of Villa's Premier League matches this season, the most involving any side.

Danny Ings has scored five goals in his last seven league appearances, as many as he had in his previous 32 outings.

Ollie Watkins has failed to score in all 11 career league appearances versus Leeds.

Emery's Villarreal side defeated Jesse Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 on aggregate in the 2020-21 Europa League to reach the last 16 en route to winning the trophy.

Leeds United

Leeds have the joint worst away record in the division this season, with five points from eight games. Their only win was 2-1 against Liverpool in October.

They kept their first away clean sheet of the season last time out at Newcastle.

Jesse Marsch's side are on a run of two wins in 16 matches in all competitions (D5, L9).

Rodrigo has scored 40% of Leeds' Premier League goals so far this season, with only Erling Haaland (47%) and Harry Kane (41%) netting a higher share for their side.

