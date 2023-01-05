Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Kevin Long's most recent Burnley appearance was in May against Newcastle

Birmingham City have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in defender Kevin Long on a short-term deal from another Championship side, leaders Burnley.

Long, 32, who had six months left on his deal at Turf Moor, has opted to join Blues for the rest of the season.

He has not featured under new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany following the Clarets' relegation in May.

But he now joins an injury-hit side who have lost their last three games.

Blues are without Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, on-loan Dion Sanderson and youngsters Tate Campbell and Nico Gordon for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at League One strugglers Forest Green.

"It has been a tough season for me personally at Burnley," he said. "It has just felt like the right time to move on. Birmingham is a massive club and I am really excited to be here."

The centre-back, who has won 17 Republic of Ireland caps, has spent his entire professional career on Burnley's books, making 91 first-team appearances.

Those 13 years as a professional have also included loan spells at Accrington Stanley (three times), Rochdale, Portsmouth, Barnsley (twice) and MK Dons.

John Eustace's Blues have slipped to 17th in the second tier, six points clear of danger.