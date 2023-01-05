Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Norwich City keeper Angus Gunn is preparing to switch to Scotland from England and could replace the injured Craig Gordon. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Alex Cochrane could be the latest Scottish Premiership player heading to Serie A, with Bologna and Verona interested in the Heart of Midlothian defender. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Kyle Magennis says Hibernian players remain firmly behind Lee Johnson - even those who have been told they have no future in Leith. (The Herald) external-link

Danish side AaB are keen on ending Celtic midfielder Oliver Abildgaard's spell in Glasgow by trying to tempt him into a move to his first club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are keen on Ecuadorian defender William Pacho, who plays for Royal Antwerp in Belgium. (Niewsblad via Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United assistant manager Stevie Crawford has no fears about playing Salford City target Tony Watt against Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

United are embracing the interest in Watt and are happy clubs are talking about their players. (The Courier) external-link

Northern Irish winger Matty Kennedy is eager to earn a new contract - because he believes there are good times ahead for Aberdeen. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admits he could be powerless to prevent Stephen Humphrys returning to parent club Wigan this month. (The Scotsman) external-link

Boss David Martindale believes Livingston are closing in on the signing of Dominican Republic defender Luiyi de Lucas. (The Herald) external-link

A St Johnstone fan group has broken its silence on its protest at the game against Dundee United and is annoyed at hiked ticket prices for the Scottish Cup tie against Rangers. (The Courier) external-link

Rangers right-back Adam Devine has thanked James Tavernier's for his guidance - but now wants to take his captain's jersey. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Devine hopes Ryan Kent signs a new Rangers deal - because he is the best player he has come up against. (The Herald) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has put Premiership clubs on alert by stating he is ready to be a boss in Scotland again. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

