Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town are 19th in the League Two table

Harrogate Town have signed defender Toby Sims on a six-month contract.

The 25-year-old was born in Nottinghamshire and began his career with non-league Mickleover Sports.

But he moved to the United States in 2018 and most recently played for Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the United Soccer League Championship (USLC).

"He has been with us for the last few weeks and has shown everything that we like to see in players who come here," said boss Simon Weaver.

"He has a point to prove over here after spending a lot of time abroad. He has signed until the end of the season and that gives us an opportunity to have a look at him between now and then."

Harrogate are at home to Colchester United in League Two on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.