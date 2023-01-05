Randell Williams: Bolton Wanderers sign Hull City winger for undisclosed fee
Bolton Wanderers have signed Hull City winger Randell Williams for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One club, who are fifth in the table following their 3-0 win at Barnsley.
Williams has made 22 appearances for Hull since joining them from Exeter in 2021, eight of them this season.
"Randell's signing is a good start for us in this transfer window," said Bolton manager Ian Evatt.
"He's a player we have admired for a long time who offers some serious blistering pace down that left-hand side, and that kind of attacking prowess that Conor [Bradley] does for us on the right."
Williams could make his Wanderers debut in Saturday's home game against leaders Plymouth.
