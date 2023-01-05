Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Robbie Willmott spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Exeter City

Walsall have signed Newport County midfielder Robbie Willmott on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old will be reunited with manager Michael Flynn, who was in charge of Newport until 2021.

Willmott first joined the Welsh club from Cambridge United in 2013 and returned for a second spell in 2017.

He played in the 2019 League Two play-off final, when they lost 1-0 to Tranmere Rovers, and has made 17 appearances this season.

"Playing under the gaffer and [assistant] Hats [Wayne Hatswell], and I have played with both of them as well, means I know how they operate; know how they like to play and they know how I operate so it is a good match," said Willmott.

Flynn added: "I've known him a long time, I've played with him, managed him, he's a good character and he'll fit in with the group. He's very fit, looks after himself and he will provide us with some good ammunition down the right-hand side."

Walsall have now made two signings since the transfer window opened, with Bristol City defender Joe Low arriving on loan on Wednesday.

They are away to fellow League Two side Stockport County in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

