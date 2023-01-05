Daryl Horgan: Stevenage sign Wycombe Wanderers midfielder on loan
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Promotion-chasing Stevenage have signed Wycombe midfielder Daryl Horgan on loan for the rest of the season.
The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made more than 100 appearances for the Chairboys since joining them in 2020.
He previously played for Preston North End and had a spell in Scottish football with Hibernian.
Horgan is the second midfielder signed by Boro this month following Jake Forster-Caskey from Charlton Athletic.
They are second in the League Two table, only two points behind Leyton Orient.
Their next assignment, however, is an FA Cup third-round tie away to Premier League side Aston Villa on Saturday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.