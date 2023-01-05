Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Josh Bowler was a popular figure at Blackpool before Forest signed him last summer

Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece.

He scored 10 goals in 52 games in his first Blackpool spell after a move from Everton, having started out at QPR.

"It feels amazing to be back," Bowler told the club website.

"I've only got good memories here and as soon as the opportunity arose, I wanted to come back.

"I know the fans will get behind me, I know the fans will get behind the team, and I can't wait to show them again what I can do."

Tangerines boss Michael Appleton added: "He's got incredible ability, he can carry the ball, get us up the pitch and, most importantly, he's a match-winner."

