Rory Feely spent the past two seasons with Bohemians

Barrow have signed defender Rory Feely from League of Ireland side Bohemians on a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old made 54 appearances for Bohemians, including four in the Europa Conference League.

"He brings pace to our back four, he's good with both feet and can play as a right-side centre-half or a right-back," boss Pete Wild said.

"We look for different avenues to recruit and this is a great example."

