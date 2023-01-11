Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon Town were the first league club Scott Lindsey had managed on a permanent basis

Scott Lindsey has left Swindon Town to take charge of Crawley Town - becoming their third permanent boss this season.

The 50-year-old former Robins assistant manager only took on the Swindon role six months ago, following the departure of Ben Garner to Charlton Athletic.

Promotion hopefuls Swindon are eighth in League Two and only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Crawley are in the same division and 21st in the league table, with one win from their last five games.

Their most recent manager Matthew Etherington left after just 32 days in the job, with Kevin Betsy and Lewis Young also leading the side this season.

Lindsey has been appointed on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Swindon assistant head coach Jamie Day has also left the club to follow Lindsey to the Red Devils.

"I'm really excited to be here. It has taken a while, but I am delighted to finally get the deal done and over the line. I am straight to work on the training ground tomorrow," Lindsey said.

"They are a great group of lads and I look forward to working with them.

"When Crawley put the approach in to Swindon, I was immediately excited and wanted to see what it was all about. It was clear to see the plan that Chris [Galley] and the owners have in place and how they want to move the club forward."

Lindsey was previously caretaker manager of Lincoln City in 2010 and coached Swindon's under-18s from 2014 to 2018.

He had a brief spell as the assistant manager at Forest Green Rovers before returning to Swindon in 2021 alongside Garner.

Swindon said first-team coach Gavin Gunning and goalkeeping coach Steve Mildenhall have been put in charge of the team on an interim basis while a permanent head coach is appointed.

"Our prime aim is now focused on bringing in a new had coach who shares the same drive, ambition, vision and values as we do in order to drive us forward, with promotion this season very much still our intended target," said Swindon owner Clem Morfuni.