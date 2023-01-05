Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Wrexham reached the third round with a 4-1 victory over National League South side Farnborough

FA Cup Third Round: Coventry City v Wrexham Date: Saturday, 7 January Time: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM and DAB in north Wales and on BBC Sport website

Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham have "nothing to lose" when they travel to Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Wrexham, one of three non-league teams remaining in the competition, face a Coventry side who are 14th in the Championship.

Parkinson's men are unbeaten in 17 games and are currently second in the National League.

"It's nice to be the underdog and with nothing to lose," Parkinson said.

"We want to enjoy the day, go there and give a good account of ourselves but I feel we will and we'll see where that takes us.

"Obviously we've got to respect Coventry because they're an excellent Championship team and are one of the teams who have got the potential to get into those play-offs.

"It's going to be a tough afternoon in terms of the challenges they will present.

"We've worked hard to get to this round and want to make sure we embrace the day."

Wrexham defeated tier six sides Blyth Spartans and Farnborough as well as National League rivals Oldham Athletic to reach the third round for the first time since 2015.

The Welsh club are renowned FA Cup giantkillers but Parkinson was also involved in one of the biggest shocks of the past decade when his League One Bradford City side won 4-2 at Chelsea in 2015.

Phil Parkinson was manager of Bradford City when they beat Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in a fourth round tie in January 2015

"It's difficult to top that from a personal point of view," Parkinson said.

"Going to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, who very rarely conceded a goal never mind four, and being 2-0 down and the way the lads played bring back the memories of that day.

"Wrexham have got some great history in the FA Cup and wherever you go people will talk about the great FA Cup days and we respect that."

Parkinson confirmed Jacob Mendy will be out of action for up to four weeks after suffering an injury in the win at Solihull Moors.

"It's not a serious injury but disappointed for him because he was doing well," Parkinson said.

"Injuries happen in football and we've got to deal with them.

"The squad is stronger than it was last year and we've got good players to step in."

The manager confirmed Jordan Davies is also making good progress as he recovers from a knee injury.

Davies suffered medial ligament damage in Wrexham's FA Cup second round win over Farnborough in November.

"He's out on the training pitch running so that's good to see," Parkinson added.

"Obviously with the injury he's had, straight line running comes back very quickly - twisting and turning will be the bigger test.

"But our medical team are very pleased with his progress."