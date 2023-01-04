Close menu

Benoit Badiashile: Chelsea sign defender on long-term deal

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Benoit Badiashile and Lionel Messi
Badiashile played as a left-sided centre-back at Monaco

Chelsea have signed defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco on a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

Badiashile, 21, has spent five seasons in Ligue 1 and made 135 league appearances for Monaco.

The central defender, who made his senior debut for France in September against Austria, has joined Chelsea on a reported £35m deal.external-link

"I'm very happy to be here at Chelsea. I'm so excited to start playing for this club," said Badiashile.

"I can't wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world."

The Frenchman has featured in the Champions League and Europa League for Monaco, making almost 150 appearances in all competitions.

"We're delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea," said Blues chairman Todd Boehly.

"He's an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead."

Graham Potter's side sit 10th in the Premier League, after earning a point against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The club are currently without defenders Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Ben Chilwell through injury

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Pax, today at 15:09

    Love the jealous comments. Nobody who has commented knows ANYTHING about this guy and yet, they all comment as if they do. What if he becomes the next Thiago Silva? You would hear the teeth grinding all over the internet...but but but...

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:07

    They should buy Wayne Shaw - the pie eating goalie. He can save their season!

  • Comment posted by wokingfc28, today at 15:06

    Boehly still thinks he's owning a baseball team with these long contracts. I understand wanting young talent to commit, but most "young stars" from 5+ years ago are not now top players. You'd have thought chelsea might have learnt something from signing Rahman, Drinkwater, Barkley, Batshuayi etc but apparently not

  • Comment posted by tronaldo, today at 15:05

    No strategy it seems other than to buy every player they can. The chelsea way I guess.

  • Comment posted by Silverfox, today at 15:04

    Looks like this Chelsea owner, is a stupid as the last one.

    • Reply posted by wokingfc28, today at 15:08

      wokingfc28 replied:
      I'd argue stupider, Ambramovic had the money to just throw at things and hope they worked. If they didn't he'd try again. This guy doesn't have those riches and is seriously overcommiting on this group of players he's signing up to crazy long contracts

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:04

    Do we think he'll still be there come 2030? I would guess yes

    • Reply posted by wokingfc28, today at 15:08

      wokingfc28 replied:
      Probably will be under contract and on loan at Barnsley for the season

  • Comment posted by marco33333, today at 15:03

    Seems a decent player, but seven and half years? Remember Winston Bogarde?!

  • Comment posted by Adicius, today at 15:02

    Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the new Winston Bogarde, Lmao.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 15:02

  • Comment posted by McBilty, today at 15:01

    Any excuse to show a photo of Messi

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 15:01

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:00

    seven and a half years? That kid better be self motivated

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 15:08

      Skelly replied:
      Wonder if it's inflation linked - the way this decade is going 2030 seems a long way away!!

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 14:59

    Why did they spend so much money on Forfana when they bring in another defender. They need a decent striker maybe.

  • Comment posted by surferjoe, today at 14:59

    be out on loan in the summer, never play for chelsea again!!!!

