Benoit Badiashile: Chelsea sign defender on long-term deal

Benoit Badiashile and Lionel Messi
Badiashile played as a left-sided centre-back at Monaco

Chelsea have signed defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco on a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

Badiashile, 21, has spent five seasons in Ligue 1 and made 135 league appearances for Monaco.

The central defender, who made his senior debut for France in September against Austria, has joined Chelsea on a reported £35m deal.external-link

"I'm very happy to be here at Chelsea. I'm so excited to start playing for this club," said Badiashile.

"I can't wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world."

The Frenchman has featured in the Champions League and Europa League for Monaco, making almost 150 appearances in all competitions.

"We're delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea," said Blues chairman Todd Boehly.

"He's an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead."

Graham Potter's side sit 10th in the Premier League, after earning a point against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The club are currently without defenders Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Ben Chilwell through injury

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 15:16

    Poor mans Botman

  • Comment posted by Colinowl, today at 15:16

    Out of interest and nothing to do with Chelsea - why do we get a Brendan Rodgers press conference about their game with Gillingham and yet don't hear anything from the Gillingham Manager (whose name escapes me tbh) but I thought he might have had something interesting to say

  • Comment posted by jamjar, today at 15:16

    Seems like a standard price these days, the length of contract on the other hand..

  • Comment posted by leon_thepro, today at 15:14

    7 and a half years???? Why????

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:17

      Campachoochoo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Heathy94, today at 15:13

    Same old Chelsea, just chuck money at players when things don't go well, if you buy 10 players, 1 or 2 are bound to be good.

  • Comment posted by seymour, today at 15:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 15:13

    The only club that has terrible track record of developing their own players. They spend like there is no tomorrow. Nothing special about this club at all. They spend but make players worse. Long may it continue.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:15

      Campachoochoo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:12

    They should buy Wayne Shaw - the pie eating goalie. Reckon he'd save their confusion between Mendy and Kepa.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:13

      Campachoochoo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:11

    Welcome to the UK.
    Time to get real.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:14

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Thank you for your kind welcome.

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:11

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Pax, today at 15:09

    Love the jealous comments. Nobody who has commented knows ANYTHING about this guy and yet, they all comment as if they do. What if he becomes the next Thiago Silva? You would hear the teeth grinding all over the internet...but but but...

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:12

      Campachoochoo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by wokingfc28, today at 15:06

    Boehly still thinks he's owning a baseball team with these long contracts. I understand wanting young talent to commit, but most "young stars" from 5+ years ago are not now top players. You'd have thought chelsea might have learnt something from signing Rahman, Drinkwater, Barkley, Batshuayi etc but apparently not

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 15:13

      joffey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Anti-Growth Coalition, today at 15:05

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 15:11

      Eddy replied:
      On what way are these owners “sportswashing”?

  • Comment posted by tronaldo, today at 15:05

    No strategy it seems other than to buy every player they can. The chelsea way I guess.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 15:12

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      You don't need to guess as a CFC support since 1951 the past 2 decades has driven clubs such as ours to such measures. But recent sanctioning thro RA ownership has caused desperation after being gazumped by the 2 Spanish giants last summer.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:05

    BRING BACK KHALID BOULAROUZ! THE DEFENDER WHO WORE THE NUMBER 9 WEIRDLY

  • Comment posted by Silverfox, today at 15:04

    Looks like this Chelsea owner, is a stupid as the last one.

    • Reply posted by wokingfc28, today at 15:08

      wokingfc28 replied:
      I'd argue stupider, Ambramovic had the money to just throw at things and hope they worked. If they didn't he'd try again. This guy doesn't have those riches and is seriously overcommiting on this group of players he's signing up to crazy long contracts

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:04

    Do we think he'll still be there come 2030? I would guess yes

    • Reply posted by wokingfc28, today at 15:08

      wokingfc28 replied:
      Probably will be under contract and on loan at Barnsley for the season

  • Comment posted by marco33333, today at 15:03

    Seems a decent player, but seven and half years? Remember Winston Bogarde?!

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 15:15

      joffey replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Adicius, today at 15:02

    Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the new Winston Bogarde, Lmao.

