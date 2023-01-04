Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Badiashile played as a left-sided centre-back at Monaco

Chelsea have signed defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco on a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

Badiashile, 21, has spent five seasons in Ligue 1 and made 135 league appearances for Monaco.

The central defender, who made his senior debut for France in September against Austria, has joined Chelsea on a reported £35m deal. external-link

"I'm very happy to be here at Chelsea. I'm so excited to start playing for this club," said Badiashile.

"I can't wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world."

The Frenchman has featured in the Champions League and Europa League for Monaco, making almost 150 appearances in all competitions.

"We're delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea," said Blues chairman Todd Boehly.

"He's an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead."

Graham Potter's side sit 10th in the Premier League, after earning a point against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The club are currently without defenders Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Ben Chilwell through injury