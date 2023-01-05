Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Sean Scannell was injured in last season's promotion push

Winger Sean Scannell has signed an extended deal with Grimsby Town until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old made his return from injury against Salford City last time out, his first appearance of the season having been out through injury.

Scannell, who lists Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Bradford among his former clubs, has 25 goals in 396 career games since his 2007 debut.

"Sean has worked very hard to get back fit," boss Paul Hurst added.

"He was playing extremely well for us prior to his injury, and I think the lads enjoyed having him around still as part of a group.

"I'm pleased that we've got him. Hopefully, we can keep him fit and get him fitter so we can see more of him on the pitch between now and the end of the season."