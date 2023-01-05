Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Florian Kamberi spent last season with Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town have signed free agent striker Florian Kamberi on a short-term deal.

The 27-year-old's most recent club was Swiss side Winterhur where he scored two goals in 16 games, before he joined up with Town to train from November.

Kamberi, who has experience in England with Sheffield Wednesday and in Scotland with Rangers and Hibs, has scored 75 goals in 265 career games.

"Florian is a player I know well," boss Mark Fotheringham said.

"I coached him at Karlsruher SC. Following his career from that point, I also admired his time in the Scottish Premiership with both Hibernian and Rangers, so am of the belief that he is a good addition to our squad who can bring an additional attacking threat in the second half of our season."

