Morgan Whittaker went top of Plymouth's goals and assist charts after starring in Sunday's 3-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons

Morgan Whittaker did not want to leave his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle and return to Swansea City, according to Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher.

The 21-year-old impressed in his time at Home Park, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

Schumacher said he was told on Monday that Whittaker would stay before the Swans changed their minds a day later.

"He was really enjoying his football here and wanted to see it out," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"He was a huge part of our team, so he was disappointed, we were disappointed, but I think it's one of those things in football that happens.

"But everyone's got to remember we weren't a one-man team either, the best thing about our team is the team.

"Morgan's left, others will step up, more will come in and we'll get through it and carry on as best as we can."

Argyle moved quickly to fill the void left by Whittaker's departure by signing Blackpool midfielder Callum Wright for an undisclosed fee.

Schumacher said the Pilgrims had approached Swansea about signing Whittaker permanently last summer, a plan that Swans boss Russell Martin agreed to, but which was turned down by others at the Welsh side.

Whittaker said on social media that he was "devastated" to be leaving the Pilgrims, who are four points clear at the top of League One.

"I'm not sure what he wanted to do was ever taken into consideration, and sometimes these things are out of your control," Schumacher said.

"I tried to explain that to Morgan, I asked him to just keep his head up and whatever will be will be, and hopefully this isn't the last time our paths will cross.

"If we end up getting promoted and go into the Championship and we think Morgan could be a Championship player, if we could put a bid together for him and go and try and get him, I'm sure he'd like to come back here and play again because he loved it, and the fans loved him, and it seems a good fit."