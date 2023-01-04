Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jack Lankester came through the academy at Ipswich before moving to Cambridge

Cambridge United midfielder Jack Lankester has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The 22-year-old has made 56 appearances for the U's since arriving from League One rivals Ipswich in the June 2021.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said Lankester has the "robustness and quality to add real value" to his side.

"We have seen glimpses of this throughout the season and as he wrestles for a regular starting place in the team," he said.

"He is a good character and is still of an age whereby he has a lot of untapped potential. I look forward to him fulfilling that with us."