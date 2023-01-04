Emil Riis was replaced by Ben Woodburn after 23 minutes of Preston's away win at Stoke on Monday

Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term.

Riis, who was forced off in the 23rd minute of the win at the Bet365 Stadium, is currently in a brace and crutches according to boss Ryan Lowe.

"It obviously doesn't look good," Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He's due to see the specialist on Monday and then we'll get a proper rough gauge of what he needs and how long he's out.

"It's disappointing how he went off at the side of the pitch. Looking back at it, he's sped up to try and get a cross in and gone into the advertising boards and the dip [at the edge of the pitch] hasn't helped."

Villa's Archer set to go elsewhere

Meanwhile, Lowe said the club had bid to re-sign Cameron Archer from Aston Villa on another loan spell however he is set to join Middlesbrough instead.

The 21-year-old forward made 20 appearances for the Lilywhites last term while on loan and has gone on to make seven Villa appearances in 2022-23.

Asked whether they had missed out on Archer this time, Lowe said: "Probably yes. But it wasn't for any other reason than Cameron wanted to choose Middlesbrough rather than us.

"Financially we were willing to give Aston Villa everything they asked for to get him, which pleased me as the manager because when these players are available what you need from these players ultimately comes down to finances - and we put everything on the table to get him.

"The kid has chosen Middlesbrough ahead of us. It's disappointing but we have to respect Cameron's decision."