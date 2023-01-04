Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Matty Dolan was Newport County's player of the season in 2020-21

Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Matty Dolan on loan from Newport County with the deal turning permanent next season.

The 29-year-old rejoins his hometown club having previously had two stints on loan in 2013 and 2015.

Dolan also had spells at Bradford, Yeovil and the Exiles, where he made 221 appearances since 2017 and captained the side last term.

"I am here to help this team climb the division," he told the club website.

"From my first training session, I can see there is more then enough to get us out of this situation".

Pools are 22nd in League Two and three points above the relegation places with 24 games played.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.