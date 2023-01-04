Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun)
And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers manager Michael Beale insists injured defender John Souttar does not have a point to prove after a prolonged spell out injured. (The Herald)
Hearts have made a bid to bring Australia's World Cup young talent Garang Kuol to Scotland. The 18-year-old has only recently signed for Newcastle United but is set to go out on loan. (Daily Record)
Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson insists he is happy at Bologna despite Juventus being touted as fans of the former Aberdeen midfielder. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin thinks "one or two" need to be added to his current crop who are in a poor slump in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record)
Hearts could set to be boosted by the return of Stephen Kingsley, who has been missing in recent matches after a bout of concussion. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Paul Hartley is set to return to Cove Rangers as manager after the sacking of Jim McIntyre. (Aberdeen Evening Express)