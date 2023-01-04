Last updated on .From the section Cove Rangers

Paul Hartley helped guide Cove Rangers to the League 2 and League 1 titles

Paul Hartley has returned to Cove Rangers as boss just seven months after leaving the Scottish Championship club.

Hartley, 46, guided the Aberdeen-based outfit to two league titles as Cove ascended to Scotland's second tier before moving to Hartlepool in June.

However, after being sacked in September, he returns to the Balmoral Stadium to replace Jim McIntyre.

"I feel we have the right man in place to take us forward," said chairman Keith Moorhouse.

"As a club, we know Paul and how he works, and given his availability, this decision makes sense for both parties. He understands Cove Rangers and shares our ambitions and given how well he worked with the players before, I am hoping the transition will be seamless."

Cove have endured a tough start to life in the Championship, with just five wins from 19 games leaving them third bottom, four points above Arbroath.

And that run culminated in Monday's 6-1 demolition by Inverness Caledonian Thistle, with the board sacking McIntyre as a result.

"I'm delighted to be back," said Hartley. "It feels like a homecoming and now I just can't wait to get started.

"Now it is all about staying in the Championship. It is a big challenge; I know how difficult the division is. There are teams fighting for their lives and our task will be to remain well clear of trouble."