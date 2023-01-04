Barcelona survived a scare in the Copa del Rey as Ansu Fati scored in extra-time to secure victory against Spanish third-tier side Intercity.
Oriol Soldevila, released by Birmingham City last summer, threatened to upset the La Liga giants with a hat-trick.
He first cancelled out Ronald Araujo's early opener before equalising again after Ousmane Dembele restored Barcelona's lead.
Raphinha struck in the 77th minute but Soldevila scored again soon after.
That took the game to extra time, where Fati's deflected finish sent Barcelona into the last 16.
"It was the magic of the cup," Araujo told Movistar.
"It will serve us to learn from, the cup is like this, we know that."
Line-ups
Intercity Sant Joan d'Alacant
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Campos
- 2JaimeSubstituted forNsueat 82'minutes
- 14Soriano
- 15Pérez DuránSubstituted forAngongat 94'minutes
- 16GálvezSubstituted forHerreraat 45'minutes
- 19Romero
- 18Soldevila Puig
- 5BellottiSubstituted forUndabarrenaat 82'minutes
- 11RoigéSubstituted forKoffiat 65'minutes
- 8Marí
- 23PiñanSubstituted forFernández Codinaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Herrera Yagüe
- 3Ferroni
- 4Undabarrena
- 6Angong
- 7Nsue
- 9Carmona
- 10Herrera
- 12Koffi
- 17Fernández Codina
- 20Etxaniz
- 22Kecojevic
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 2BellerínSubstituted forAlonsoat 83'minutes
- 4AraújoSubstituted forGarcíaat 60'minutes
- 23Koundé
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 5Busquets
- 32TorreBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGaviat 60'minutes
- 7DembéléSubstituted forBaldeat 105'minutes
- 11F TorresSubstituted forRaphinhaat 61'minutes
- 14DepaySubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 10Ansu Fati
- 15Christensen
- 17Alonso
- 20Roberto
- 21F de Jong
- 22Raphinha
- 24García
- 28Balde
- 30Gavi
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Valentín Pizarro Gómez
- Attendance:
- 26,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10