Spanish Copa del Rey
Intercity Sant Joan d'AlacantIntercity Sant Joan d'Alacant3BarcelonaBarcelona4

Intercity 3-4 Barcelona (aet): Spanish giants overcome scare to beat third-tier side

Ansu Fati of Barcelona
Ansu Fati scored the winner in the 103rd minute for Barcelona

Barcelona survived a scare in the Copa del Rey as Ansu Fati scored in extra-time to secure victory against Spanish third-tier side Intercity.

Oriol Soldevila, released by Birmingham City last summer, threatened to upset the La Liga giants with a hat-trick.

He first cancelled out Ronald Araujo's early opener before equalising again after Ousmane Dembele restored Barcelona's lead.

Raphinha struck in the 77th minute but Soldevila scored again soon after.

That took the game to extra time, where Fati's deflected finish sent Barcelona into the last 16.

Oriol Soldevila
Oriol Soldevila was released by Barcelona before spending two years at Championship side Birmingham

"It was the magic of the cup," Araujo told Movistar.

"It will serve us to learn from, the cup is like this, we know that."

Line-ups

Intercity Sant Joan d'Alacant

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Campos
  • 2JaimeSubstituted forNsueat 82'minutes
  • 14Soriano
  • 15Pérez DuránSubstituted forAngongat 94'minutes
  • 16GálvezSubstituted forHerreraat 45'minutes
  • 19Romero
  • 18Soldevila Puig
  • 5BellottiSubstituted forUndabarrenaat 82'minutes
  • 11RoigéSubstituted forKoffiat 65'minutes
  • 8Marí
  • 23PiñanSubstituted forFernández Codinaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera Yagüe
  • 3Ferroni
  • 4Undabarrena
  • 6Angong
  • 7Nsue
  • 9Carmona
  • 10Herrera
  • 12Koffi
  • 17Fernández Codina
  • 20Etxaniz
  • 22Kecojevic

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 2BellerínSubstituted forAlonsoat 83'minutes
  • 4AraújoSubstituted forGarcíaat 60'minutes
  • 23Koundé
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 5Busquets
  • 32TorreBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGaviat 60'minutes
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forBaldeat 105'minutes
  • 11F TorresSubstituted forRaphinhaat 61'minutes
  • 14DepaySubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 15Christensen
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Roberto
  • 21F de Jong
  • 22Raphinha
  • 24García
  • 28Balde
  • 30Gavi
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Valentín Pizarro Gómez
Attendance:
26,000

Match Stats

Home TeamIntercity Sant Joan d'AlacantAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home9
Away29
Shots on Target
Home6
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home7
Away10

