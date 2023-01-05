Close menu

Enzo Fernandez: Benfica boss criticises Chelsea pursuit of Argentina midfielder

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Fernandez's first game for Benfica since returning to the club after the 2022 World Cup was a 3-0 defeat by Braga

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has criticised Chelsea in their pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues are in talks about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner from the Portuguese club.

Fernandez, who joined Benfica from River Plate in August 2022, has a release clause of about £106m.

"What the club is doing who wants Enzo, it's disrespectful against all of us, against Benfica and I cannot accept what they are doing," said Schmidt.

"To make the player crazy, and then to pretend they can pay the clause and later they want negotiate I think is not what I understand about a good relationship between clubs who maybe want to discuss about the player."

Fernandez played 89 minutes for Benfica in a 3-0 defeat against SC Braga following his return to Portugal after playing a key part in helping Argentina win the World Cup.

"Enzo, we don't want to sell him, nobody wants to sell him at this club," said Schmidt. "Everybody knows he has a clause in his contract and, of course, if the player wants to leave and somebody comes and pays the clause we cannot work against that and so then maybe we will lose the player.

"There's a club who want our player, they know we don't want to sell the player, they tried to get the player on their side and they know that they only can get this player when they pay the clause so it's a very clear situation."

He added: "First of all Enzo is a very good boy and a fantastic football player. We like him a lot and, of course, we want that he stays at Benfica.

"Of course, the situation for him is not so easy because he played the World Cup, he became world champion, he got offers, and there's a lot of money on the table.

"In this situation as a young player you think about that, [it can] confuse you a little bit. I think that everybody can understand but, nevertheless, he's a very good boy.

"He was not there last week, he had no permission to go to Argentina. He missed the training so that is not acceptable [and] that's why it will have consequences."

  • Comment posted by RPev, today at 15:44

    Unusual from Chelsea to employ unethical tactics when trying to sign a player

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 15:57

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      The unethical tactics we're all used to. The amusing bit is the total lack of any sort of plan since Boehly took over. He seems obsessed by immediate statement signings when it's been so clearly demonstrated by this country's top clubs that long term planning and patience to create an effective side is most important.

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 15:45

    I'm beginning to wonder if anyone really cares whats right and wrong in football these days. A player wants to leave so they will do whatever they can to get the move, a club who wants a player will also do whatever they can to get the player too.

    The days of honesty and respect are becoming a thing of the past in football.

    • Reply posted by Cheers of a Clown, today at 15:55

      Cheers of a Clown replied:
      I don’t think they ever really existed.

  • Comment posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 15:56

    Chelsea demonstrating that a lack of class in is their DNA and a change in owner doesn't change things.

    • Reply posted by Llyr, today at 16:02

      Llyr replied:
      They will never ever change. As the saying goes...you hate X because they're your rivals and you hate Chelsea because you're human.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:55

    Most clubs tap players up.
    There is very little integrity left in our beautiful game ⚽️

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 15:50

    £106 million is a ridiculous amount to pay. But then this club has wasted tens of millions on Havertz, Werner and Lukaku.

    • Reply posted by Glozboy, today at 15:56

      Glozboy replied:
      Hey, never speak ill of Timo Werner!

  • Comment posted by Ultra Astrum, today at 16:25

    Always in QPR’s shadow. U Rs!

    • Reply posted by qpr, today at 16:37

      qpr replied:
      thanks

  • Comment posted by Trbarezi, today at 16:14

    classless club, employing clueless methods. Will be very satisfying not seeming them in Champions League next season!

  • Comment posted by Politically Incorrect, today at 15:48

    Chelsea fans claiming the club is anywhere near self-sufficient is laughable.

    I can be self-sufficient buying and selling property... If I'm given £2bn to start with.

    Well done in "winning" all those trophies since 2004, so richly deserved

    • Reply posted by Glozboy, today at 16:00

      Glozboy replied:
      You are aware that a team put together with money still needs to actually work in order to win trophies, aren't you? Everton have blown £500m and got absolutely nowhere.
      Knocking Chelsea for spending big is so late-2000s. Move on.

  • Comment posted by xspy7yie, today at 15:44

    Chelsea almost seem less moral now than they were accused of when a certain Roman owned them.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 15:55

      Naz MCFC replied:
      When City spent money after our takeover we were lambasted by rival fans and were fined by UEFA, plus had to field a reduced squad in the CL so I don't get how Chelsea can spend much more than City ever did. have the rules changed?

  • Comment posted by desert penguin, today at 16:19

    "Chelsea owner Todd Boehly calls for Premier League all-star game"

    I'll just leave this here for a bit of context regarding the level of delusion at the head of CFC

    • Reply posted by Jeff, today at 16:27

      Jeff replied:
      As an American, I was embarrassed and still cringe over that. Do you think he knows about relegation?

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 16:14

    financial fair play. does chelsea have to comply with this. or just spend what you like. . .

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 16:18

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      Get to know the make up and bottom line of FP!!!!

  • Comment posted by wingwingwing, today at 16:26

    Money in European football is just ridiculous. And it's getting boring when a team can just buy their way out of trouble.
    Uefa simply need to calculate the number of CL places per league based on that countries FIFA world ranking, thereby putting pressure on clubs to invest in their communities rather than spending the sort of money on a 21 year old that could build a hospital!!

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:49

    No they are merely chasing the money are Benfica - false anger.

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 16:37

    It's not Chelsea's fault the player is a petulant, unprofessional little baby and missed training.

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 16:26

    Schmidt is merely attempting to appease Benfica supporters - they set the clause. He knows in reality that is good money for a young player - thats why the clause was so high as a deterrent to most, but not too high so as to attract some clubs.

  • Comment posted by Hum, today at 16:17

    Chelsea the club that bought all its trophies.
    No class or integrity

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 16:21

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      Ummm! Really - Ever heard of Business? Jjust had to compete with the likes of Man U, Liverpool and more recently Man C.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:59

    Potter to wave his magic wand

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:57

    How come Barcelona has not come to hijack the Enzo Fernandez deal. I thought the player would be right up their street

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 16:05

      Tacush replied:
      They're skint.

  • Comment posted by Un1ted, today at 15:49

    not worth anywhere near 100 million in my opinion. Hes good, probably too good for chelsea but hes 70 mil max

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 15:57

      Naz MCFC replied:
      I don't see what the fuss is about either. I think the Chelsea owner is just throwing their money away.

  • Comment posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 15:41

    Always have liked a tap up......Cashley!🤔

