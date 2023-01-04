Close menu

Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again

Harry Kane
Harry Kane is the Premier League's second top scorer this season behind Erling Haaland

Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Spurs yet again.

At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble.

Then Kane happened.

His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the second half ended a 10-game run of Spurs conceding the opening goal in every game.

His second, a low drive from Bryan Gil's pass, put Spurs in control. Then he had a hand in Matt Doherty's third and set up Son Heung-min for the fourth.

It ended 4-0 as Spurs moved to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness, who started his career at Spurs, said: "I think they will finish top four simply because of him. You don't have to play well to win games because you have goals. He is Mr Goals."

Kane's double takes him to within two goals of Jimmy Greaves' all-time Spurs scoring record. Kane has 264. The late Greaves netted 266 between 1961 and 1970.

This was Kane's 300th Premier League appearance.

He is just the second player - after Teddy Sheringham - to score on his 100th, 200th and 300th Premier League appearance.

His 198 goals is a record after 300 Premier League games. Alan Shearer had the old landmark with 196.

"It's always nice when you get spoken about with players like that," Kane told BBC Sport. "I have to keep it going. I'm feeling fresh and fit so hopefully can finish the season strong."

Kane is now the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Shearer's 260 and Wayne Rooney's 208.

BBC Match of the Day pundit Leon Osman said: "What a record. What a player. We all thought Shearer's record was unassailable. But this guy is hunting it down with authority. He has scored 15 goals in 18 games in the league this season.

"He always scores in big moments and big games. He keeps on churning out goals. They were typical Kane goals tonight. He is 29 and has 62 goals to go."

The headlines before the game were about Antonio Conte casting fresh doubt on his future as Spurs boss because of a perceived lack of investment.

Keeping Kane 18 months ago when Manchester City tried to sign him is surely better than any signing they could make though.

This was the 11th calendar year in a row in which Kane has netted for Spurs.

"Kane dragged them into a two-goal lead they didn't deserve at all," said former Palace striker Glenn Murray on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That is why he gets paid the big bucks and why Spurs are so reliant on him."

Kane has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, 10 clear of their next top scorer Son.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 08:00

    Here we go again, hype them up, knock them down. And so the circle of shoddy BBC reporting continues...

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 08:31

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Apart from Pele, I don't think the world has seen a better striker than Harry Kane.
      And I still believe the MIGHTY SPURS will win the Premier League.
      Onwards and upwards we go!!!!
      COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 07:46

    HK will retire having never won a single trophy and all those goals will amount to nothing.

    • Reply posted by Andy52, today at 07:49

      Andy52 replied:
      World Cup golden boot?

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 07:44

    I’m a Gooner, but I don’t get why Kane gets the flack that he does from fans of other clubs. His goal scoring record speaks for itself and any side that has a striker who’ll get 25-30 goals a season, always has a chance.
    The biggest blocker to Spurs getting a top four spot is their inconsistency, but they’re definitely in a fight with Man Utd and Liverpool for fourth.
    It’s anybody’s guess though.

  • Comment posted by IR, today at 07:21

    They won't finish top 4

    • Reply posted by MarcEHJones, today at 08:47

      MarcEHJones replied:
      Many people said that this time last season. Souness said "mid-table at best"

  • Comment posted by InTheNow, today at 07:53

    Pathetic, repeated, tired narrative of Spurs being a one-man team.
    Last night was a great TEAM performance (in the second half).
    COYS!

    • Reply posted by ade50, today at 08:01

      ade50 replied:
      I didnt see last nights game (being NUFC) but i watched us against you earlier this season-we were comfortable all over the pitch apart from when Kane & Son got the ball-they caused us all sorts of problems & probably the best 2 up front i have seen up to now.

  • Comment posted by my word is final, today at 07:50

    Spurs and England are lucky to have him even if I hate to admit it!

    • Reply posted by BigLeftToe, today at 07:56

      BigLeftToe replied:
      England are not, he is one of the chief reason England has won nothing

  • Comment posted by Dan74, today at 07:14

    Who wrote this trash article 😂🤣

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 07:25

      GOAT replied:
      Perhaps read the article, it is simply a quote !!

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 08:22

    Plenty of anti-Kane merchants,but that doesn’t matter because if he was playing for the clubs that the ones who deride him they’d sing a different tune about Harry Kane,it’s one of two things..
    1/ it’s because he’s Tottenham..
    2/ Because he plays for England..

    He’s a great goalscorer,the records speak volumes.. From a Chelsea Loyalist..

  • Comment posted by Purple, today at 08:19

    Just cannot see Spurs being top 4 at seasons end.

    • Reply posted by Bubblewrap, today at 08:41

      Bubblewrap replied:
      New year, new Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 08:33

    Shearer’s 23 in the top flight for Southampton before the league got re-branded must be getting chalked off then?

    • Reply posted by alvin21, today at 08:37

      alvin21 replied:
      It's what ever makes Kane a hero unfortunately

  • Comment posted by Pirate17, today at 07:55

    Its funny because from what I've seen, Kane is mega reliant on his team mates setting him up. He doesn't tend to score goals out of nothing therefore he's not single handedly dragging his team. He's a good goalscorer and gets in the positions no doubt about that, but if the rest don't perform well he goes missing

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 08:24

      Tony replied:
      Actually Kane sets up the majority of goals for his team mates. They do not create enough for him or do you not know what the actual stats are.

  • Comment posted by ToonToon, today at 07:39

    The body language of the manager and players suggests something different. Spurs can be and will be beaten by lesser teams.

  • Comment posted by BigLeftToe, today at 07:56

    The spurts n Harry Kane love in returns again.

    They world beaters once more …till they not

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 07:40

    What is it with BBC & the Kane love in? He's a good/average centre forward with a lot of his goals being penalties, in a good/average team in the Premier League, who goes through very hot & very cold spells of form & has not won anything with club or country.

    A top player performs week in week out consistently, & doesn't get 'tired' spells. Kane is a decent forward but by no means a great player.

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 07:45

      GOAT replied:
      Ok name a better striker I. The uk right now?

  • Comment posted by Ella, today at 08:37

    They'll lose their next game. It’s what Spurs do

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 08:33

    Spurs won't finish in the top four. They're too inconsistent and are flaky at the back. Kane and Conte won't be there by the summer. I'll refer back to this statement later this year.

    • Reply posted by Retro Dave, today at 08:38

      Retro Dave replied:
      Nice you are going to admit you were wrong.

  • Comment posted by Mother The Milks Gone Off, today at 07:40

    Harry Kane - The footballing equivalent of Graeme Hick, just a flat track bully. When it really matters against the very best he's nowhere to be seen.

    • Reply posted by InTheNow, today at 07:56

      InTheNow replied:
      I assume by "very best" you don't mean Arsenal because he always scores against them! :D

  • Comment posted by mrlondon_ncb, today at 07:25

    “Footballer scores goals to help club win game”

    Come on BBC, is this really news?

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 07:27

      GOAT replied:
      Erm, in the sports section that’s precisely what it is?!

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 07:21

    Did he score against Villa?

    Top 4 really tight - Arsenal & city for top 2.
    After that pick probably Man Utd for 3rd.
    Liverpool are due a run so could easily squeeze in to top 4 as could Spurs or Newcastle.

    All up for grabs.

    • Reply posted by azza, today at 07:50

      azza replied:
      They just had their run it ended the other night

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 07:20

    Spurs will not finish in the top four, simply because there are four teams better than them, forget this soft win against us [we are up and down like a yoyo] and most games waste chance after chance to score, they will not get anywhere near Man City or Arsenal, Man Utd are a stronger side, plus you than have either Liverpool or Newcastle both better than them !
    Spurs look about sixth to me ?

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 07:22

      GOAT replied:
      Bitter

