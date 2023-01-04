Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane is the Premier League's second top scorer this season behind Erling Haaland

Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Spurs yet again.

At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble.

Then Kane happened.

His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the second half ended a 10-game run of Spurs conceding the opening goal in every game.

His second, a low drive from Bryan Gil's pass, put Spurs in control. Then he had a hand in Matt Doherty's third and set up Son Heung-min for the fourth.

It ended 4-0 as Spurs moved to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness, who started his career at Spurs, said: "I think they will finish top four simply because of him. You don't have to play well to win games because you have goals. He is Mr Goals."

Kane's double takes him to within two goals of Jimmy Greaves' all-time Spurs scoring record. Kane has 264. The late Greaves netted 266 between 1961 and 1970.

This was Kane's 300th Premier League appearance.

He is just the second player - after Teddy Sheringham - to score on his 100th, 200th and 300th Premier League appearance.

His 198 goals is a record after 300 Premier League games. Alan Shearer had the old landmark with 196.

"It's always nice when you get spoken about with players like that," Kane told BBC Sport. "I have to keep it going. I'm feeling fresh and fit so hopefully can finish the season strong."

Kane is now the third top scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 - after Shearer's 260 and Wayne Rooney's 208.

BBC Match of the Day pundit Leon Osman said: "What a record. What a player. We all thought Shearer's record was unassailable. But this guy is hunting it down with authority. He has scored 15 goals in 18 games in the league this season.

"He always scores in big moments and big games. He keeps on churning out goals. They were typical Kane goals tonight. He is 29 and has 62 goals to go."

The headlines before the game were about Antonio Conte casting fresh doubt on his future as Spurs boss because of a perceived lack of investment.

Keeping Kane 18 months ago when Manchester City tried to sign him is surely better than any signing they could make though.

This was the 11th calendar year in a row in which Kane has netted for Spurs.

"Kane dragged them into a two-goal lead they didn't deserve at all," said former Palace striker Glenn Murray on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That is why he gets paid the big bucks and why Spurs are so reliant on him."

Kane has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, 10 clear of their next top scorer Son.