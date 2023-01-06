Last updated on .From the section Irish

David Martin succeeded Jim Shaw as president of the Irish Football Association in 2016

FA chair Debbie Hewitt will stand against Irish Football Association president David Martin for the British vice-presidency role on world governing body Fifa in April.

Martin was elected to the position in 2021 following the resignation of Hewitt's predecessor Greg Clarke.

The place is historically allocated to one of the four British associations.

The FA believe they need a voice at the most senior administrative table in the game.

Martin defeated FA of Wales president Kieran O'Connor and Scottish FA vice-president Mike Mulraney in a three-way contest for the role two years ago.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin will be re-elected unopposed.