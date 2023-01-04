Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kit Symons was appointed Fulham manager between his first two spells as Wales' assistant

Wales have parted ways with assistant manager Kit Symons following their disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign.

The 51-year-old, who won 36 caps for Wales, joined Robert Page's backroom staff ahead of the Euro 2020 campaign.

After qualifying for a first World Cup in 64 years, performances in Qatar saw Wales pick up just one point as they were knocked out at the group stage.

"I would like to thank Kit for his hard work and contribution to the national team," said Wales manager Page.

"As we look to reach more major tournaments, change is always important to continue that development in the squad.

"I would like to wish Kit the very best for the future."

Wales begin their qualification for Euro 2024 against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia on 25 March.