Antonio Conte: Tottenham manager leaves after 16 months in charge

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments446

Antonio Conte puts his hand to his head during a match
Conte had been Spurs manager since November 2021

Manager Antonio Conte has left Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent after 16 months in charge.

Conte called the Spurs players "selfish" and criticised the club's culture in a remarkable news conference after their recent draw at Southampton.

Tottenham are fourth in the top flight but are out of all cup competitions.

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini will step up as head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his deputy.

"We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place," chairman Daniel Levy said.

"We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters."

'I see selfish players' - Conte furious after what proves to be his final game with Spurs

His departure means Spurs are searching for their fourth permanent manager in four years since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.

They suffered a tame exit to AC Milan in the Champions League earlier in March, after Championship side Sheffield United knocked them out of the FA Cup at the start of the month.

Italian Conte, who had won league titles with former clubs Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan, was appointed in November 2021 after Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo.

They struggled for consistency for much of his early tenure before a six-game unbeaten run, including a 3-0 win over rivals Arsenal, secured a top four finish.

But Tottenham's troubles have continued this season with nine defeats and four draws in 28 league games and questions about the playing style.

How Conte's Spurs record compares to previous clubs
ClubGamesWinsLossesWin percentage
Juventus1511021567.5%
Chelsea106692065.1%
Inter Milan102641562.7%
Tottenham76402354.1%

Conte's Spurs were loudly booed after the 0-0 draw against Milan which resulted in a 1-0 loss on aggregate and condemned the club to another campaign without a trophy.

His last match in charge saw Tottenham throw away a 3-1 lead to draw at struggling Southampton on 18 March, with Conte launching a furious criticism of his players and the club after the match.

"Tottenham's story is this: 20 years there is this owner and they never won something. Why?" Conte said.

"Until now I try to hide the situation but not now because, I repeat, I don't want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans."

Tottenham have won one trophy since the ownership group chaired by Levy took over the club in 2001 - the League Cup in 2008 - and have had 11 different managers.

This season has also seen Conte requiring gallbladder surgery in February.

He was absent for a victory over Manchester City on 5 February and, after briefly returning for two matches, missed another four games to focus on his recovery in Italy, with Stellini taking charge in his place.

Three close friends of Conte's, Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli, have all died in recent months.

Comments

Join the conversation

446 comments

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 22:32

    Pochettino had you in the European Cup final - sacked.
    Jose had you in a cup final - sacked.
    Nuno had you top of the league - sacked.
    Conte had you in Top 4 - sacked.

    I’m starting to think it’s not the Head Coach who is to blame…

    • Reply posted by thats alright, today at 22:35

      thats alright replied:
      Starting???

  • Comment posted by David Bloor, today at 22:30

    What did Conte say that wasn’t true?

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 22:34

      Mr B replied:
      Not top 10 and he is 100% right.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:29

    Club's a joke. Cant figure out the common denominator is the ownership and management.

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 22:38

      bob shankly replied:
      Sshhhh 🤫

  • Comment posted by GToon, today at 22:30

    Steve Bruce is available.

    • Reply posted by a nony moose, today at 22:36

      a nony moose replied:
      And Alan Pardew...........

  • Comment posted by Gary Stevens, today at 22:31

    Always going to happen. What is it with Spurs? How can great managers, who seemingly win trophies for fun, come to Tottenham and just blow up? There must be more to it. Is it the Daniel Levy/Joe Lewis factor?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:43

      Sport Report replied:
      I'm available and happy to leave with a £1-2m pay off if I'm not very good at it

  • Comment posted by Jammy2791SAFC, today at 22:30

    Pay day incoming for Conte. Who’s next for the easy money?

    Time for Spurs and Levy to take time, and and plan a long term vision for the club.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 22:35

      Commentier replied:
      And Kane too? He deserves more.

  • Comment posted by James Cole, today at 22:31

    Anither Watfordesque day for Spurs.

    Time for Levy and ENIC to Foxtrot Oscar.

    NOW

    • Reply posted by lord_rockingham, today at 22:36

      lord_rockingham replied:
      They ain’t going anywhere. A bit like Spurs really.

  • Comment posted by Gollybhoy, today at 22:33

    When will they learn that the club needs a full overhaul and start sacking from the top down. Conte is a proven winner that was honest and instead of sacking him should have listened and learned

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 22:35

      depotman replied:
      Learned what? How to play boring football and not change anything when you’re losing?

  • Comment posted by AVPU, today at 22:28

    Wow 😮 didn’t see that coming!!

    • Reply posted by cheshirecat, today at 22:40

      cheshirecat replied:
      /s

  • Comment posted by FootKnoll, today at 22:32

    Sheff Utd team selection was unforgivable especially as he did the same thing against Boro the year before - Right decision style of play was turgid and not inspiring!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:44

      Sport Report replied:
      Get Patrick Vieira in

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:29

    Nagelsman or Pochettino a good bet i would think .Conte wanted out. Conte got out.

    • Reply posted by Olliewilks, today at 22:34

      Olliewilks replied:
      Nagelsman speaks his mind more than Conte, or the special one.

  • Comment posted by maybenextseason, today at 22:30

    I’m surprised it took this long. He practically wrote his own P45 weeks ago.

  • Comment posted by CapnB, today at 22:34

    It's a great shame. I really liked what he was doing with the club. I think most goonwrs did!

    • Reply posted by Atapaz, today at 22:42

      Atapaz replied:
      Some Gooners did too!

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 22:31

    No surprise. Levy needs to follow him ?

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 22:31

    Wow this is 'Breaking News' was always going to happen when he bad mouthed the club. He might have won trophies at other clubs but you don't air your dirty laundry in public, simples... he had to go.

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 22:34

      Chubbs83 replied:
      As it is news that has been revealed recently, it is the very definition of ‘Breaking News’.

  • Comment posted by Ricky83uk, today at 22:29

    Ex Chelsea bosses about to receive a phone call.

    • Reply posted by Broadstairsboy, today at 22:34

      Broadstairsboy replied:
      Take your pick Ricky83uk there is plenty of ex Chelsea bosses.

  • Comment posted by muadhib, today at 22:28

    Levy out.

  • Comment posted by Scottie, today at 22:32

    Interesting that Stellini is staying till the end of the season, results under him have been better as has the style of play.

  • Comment posted by my best friend, today at 22:34

    I heard it all stemmed from an unfortunate mispronunciation of the now ex manager's surname by one of the spurs hierarchy.

  • Comment posted by F1fantraveltv on social media, today at 22:32

    He always falls out with a club before he leaves them. He rarely leaves over things that happen on the pitch. I think he does this on purpose. He did it at juventus, inter Milan and now Tottenham. He will be back at another club very soon to do the same thing. He also never looks like he is enjoying himself when he is a manager so I don’t know why he does it. He should just retire and enjoy his $

