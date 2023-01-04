Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lewandowski was shown two yellow cards in the 2-1 victory against Osasuna

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will serve a three-match ban after Spain's sports court upheld the punishment.

Lewandowski was sent off at Osasuna before the World Cup break in November.

His ban was suspended by another court in Madrid last week, which allowed the Poland international to play in the 1-1 draw with Espanyol on Saturday.

But the 34-year-old forward will now miss La Liga games against Atletico Madrid, Getafe and Girona.

Lewandowski was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia's face, in the 2-1 victory against Osasuna.

The Spanish football association added an extra two games to his automatic one-match ban because of a gesture showing a "contemptuous attitude towards the referees".

Espanyol were angered by the court decision that allowed Lewandowski to face them and their president and board refused to attend the match against Barcelona.