Match ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield.
Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home.
Darwin Nunez's classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them ahead.
Hwang Hee-chan then came off the bench to earn Wolves a replay, with the ball ricocheting in off his side.
Wolves thought they had won the game when Toti flicked home, but the Video Assistant Referee ruled it offside earlier in the move.
A replay is likely to anger Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who reiterated his opposition to them as recently as Friday.
- Follow reaction to Liverpool v Wolves
- Watch all the goals from the FA Cup third round
- How to follow the FA Cup third round on the BBC
Both sides thrill in fair draw
Liverpool started the game sharply, but Klopp will be concerned that his side found themselves behind for the third successive game.
Rather than a tactical issue like in previous games, this was purely a personal error.
Alisson rolled the ball out to Thiago, who tried to dribble past his man 25 yards from his own goal, but was intercepted. The ball ended up back at Alisson, who tried to pass it out to Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Guedes intercepted and slotted in.
Wolves were buoyed and pressed for a second, with Guedes having a shot tipped away, before Raul Jimenez was inches away from tapping home a dragged Adama Traore shot.
The leveller, and timing of it, will annoy Wolves. A rash clearance from Nathan Collins found Alexander-Arnold, and his clipped pass found Nunez, who side-footed into the far corner on the stroke of half-time.
Salah's goal was clinical. He latched onto a poor headed clearance from Toti, and slotted into the corner.
Liverpool's defensive issues reared their head again when Rayan Ait-Nouri broke in behind the defence, but his effort was saved by the outstretched leg of Alisson.
Wolves got their deserved equaliser when Matheus Cunha's slide cross hit Ibrahima Konate and then Hwang's side before going in.
There was confusion around Tito's disallowed goal, with Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui outraged by the decision.
The linesman flagged for offside against the initial corner taker, after he received the clearance. The VAR then had no camera angle available with any evidence to overturn the decision.
Despite that, Lopetegui will be happy with the performance, with Wolves worthy of a draw and causing Liverpool numerous problems throughout the game.
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forGomezat 85'minutes
- 32Matip
- 5Konaté
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonSubstituted forKeïtaat 68'minutes
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forElliottat 75'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11SalahSubstituted forDoakat 85'minutes
- 27Núñez
- 18GakpoSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 8Keïta
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Carvalho
- 47Phillips
- 50Doak
- 62Kelleher
Wolves
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Sarkic
- 81LembikisaSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 68'minutes
- 4Collins
- 24Gomes
- 19Castro OttoBooked at 62mins
- 37Traoré
- 8NevesSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 63'minutes
- 59Hodge
- 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forBuenoat 73'minutes
- 9JiménezSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 63'minutes
- 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forNunesat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sá
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 12Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 14Mosquera
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 23Kilman
- 25Ronan
- 27Nunes
- 64Bueno
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Post update
Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Foul by Ben Doak (Liverpool).
Post update
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
Post update
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
Post update
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Mohamed Salah.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Matheus Nunes is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Post update
Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).
- Fancy a movie tonight? Check out the stellar selection of films on BBC iPlayer
- Will this valley ever recover? Watch the brand-new series of the gripping drama Happy Valley on BBC iPlayer
Doesn’t suit BBC and ITV to let Liverpool go out
If I was the other way round then it was a goal
Absolute joke
About replays and now he to actually has to manage one
Ooooops forgot it was at Anfield
Good luck in the Replay you Wolves !