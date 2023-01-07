Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield.

Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home.

Darwin Nunez's classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them ahead.

Hwang Hee-chan then came off the bench to earn Wolves a replay, with the ball ricocheting in off his side.

Wolves thought they had won the game when Toti flicked home, but the Video Assistant Referee ruled it offside earlier in the move.

A replay is likely to anger Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who reiterated his opposition to them as recently as Friday.

Both sides thrill in fair draw

Liverpool started the game sharply, but Klopp will be concerned that his side found themselves behind for the third successive game.

Rather than a tactical issue like in previous games, this was purely a personal error.

Alisson rolled the ball out to Thiago, who tried to dribble past his man 25 yards from his own goal, but was intercepted. The ball ended up back at Alisson, who tried to pass it out to Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Guedes intercepted and slotted in.

Wolves were buoyed and pressed for a second, with Guedes having a shot tipped away, before Raul Jimenez was inches away from tapping home a dragged Adama Traore shot.

The leveller, and timing of it, will annoy Wolves. A rash clearance from Nathan Collins found Alexander-Arnold, and his clipped pass found Nunez, who side-footed into the far corner on the stroke of half-time.

Salah's goal was clinical. He latched onto a poor headed clearance from Toti, and slotted into the corner.

Liverpool's defensive issues reared their head again when Rayan Ait-Nouri broke in behind the defence, but his effort was saved by the outstretched leg of Alisson.

Wolves got their deserved equaliser when Matheus Cunha's slide cross hit Ibrahima Konate and then Hwang's side before going in.

There was confusion around Tito's disallowed goal, with Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui outraged by the decision.

The linesman flagged for offside against the initial corner taker, after he received the clearance. The VAR then had no camera angle available with any evidence to overturn the decision.

Despite that, Lopetegui will be happy with the performance, with Wolves worthy of a draw and causing Liverpool numerous problems throughout the game.