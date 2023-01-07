Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
LiverpoolLiverpool2WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2

Liverpool 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sides forced to settle for replay after Anfield draw

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield.

Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home.

Darwin Nunez's classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them ahead.

Hwang Hee-chan then came off the bench to earn Wolves a replay, with the ball ricocheting in off his side.

Wolves thought they had won the game when Toti flicked home, but the Video Assistant Referee ruled it offside earlier in the move.

A replay is likely to anger Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who reiterated his opposition to them as recently as Friday.

Both sides thrill in fair draw

Liverpool started the game sharply, but Klopp will be concerned that his side found themselves behind for the third successive game.

Rather than a tactical issue like in previous games, this was purely a personal error.

Alisson rolled the ball out to Thiago, who tried to dribble past his man 25 yards from his own goal, but was intercepted. The ball ended up back at Alisson, who tried to pass it out to Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Guedes intercepted and slotted in.

Wolves were buoyed and pressed for a second, with Guedes having a shot tipped away, before Raul Jimenez was inches away from tapping home a dragged Adama Traore shot.

The leveller, and timing of it, will annoy Wolves. A rash clearance from Nathan Collins found Alexander-Arnold, and his clipped pass found Nunez, who side-footed into the far corner on the stroke of half-time.

Salah's goal was clinical. He latched onto a poor headed clearance from Toti, and slotted into the corner.

Liverpool's defensive issues reared their head again when Rayan Ait-Nouri broke in behind the defence, but his effort was saved by the outstretched leg of Alisson.

Wolves got their deserved equaliser when Matheus Cunha's slide cross hit Ibrahima Konate and then Hwang's side before going in.

There was confusion around Tito's disallowed goal, with Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui outraged by the decision.

The linesman flagged for offside against the initial corner taker, after he received the clearance. The VAR then had no camera angle available with any evidence to overturn the decision.

Despite that, Lopetegui will be happy with the performance, with Wolves worthy of a draw and causing Liverpool numerous problems throughout the game.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forGomezat 85'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 5Konaté
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forKeïtaat 68'minutes
  • 3FabinhoSubstituted forElliottat 75'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11SalahSubstituted forDoakat 85'minutes
  • 27Núñez
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 8Keïta
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 47Phillips
  • 50Doak
  • 62Kelleher

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Sarkic
  • 81LembikisaSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 68'minutes
  • 4Collins
  • 24Gomes
  • 19Castro OttoBooked at 62mins
  • 37Traoré
  • 8NevesSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 63'minutes
  • 59Hodge
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forBuenoat 73'minutes
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 63'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forNunesat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 12Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 14Mosquera
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 23Kilman
  • 25Ronan
  • 27Nunes
  • 64Bueno
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  3. Post update

    Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ben Doak (Liverpool).

  6. Post update

    Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Doak (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Mohamed Salah.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Cody Gakpo.

  15. Post update

    Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Matheus Nunes is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cody Gakpo (Liverpool).

Comments

591 comments

  • Comment posted by McCreery, today at 21:59

    Thumbs up if you think the Wolves offside goal was the 2nd phase of play and should have counted? Thumbs down if offside was correct decision.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:01

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Never offside in a million years. Reason why they can't show it!!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:58

    A fan of neither team, but nothing can annoy me more than the inconsistency of officiating. If Salah was somehow not offside, even though he clearly was, why did Toti not get the same treatment and it was almost a mirror scenario? It's an absolute joke. A case of LiVARpool saved them today. The rules need to change, and humans cannot be VAR officials anymore. I've had enough.

    • Reply posted by On the fence, today at 22:00

      On the fence replied:
      Totally agree with you

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 22:02

    Upvote if wolves deserved the win downvote if Liverpool deserved the win

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:12

      Justfacts replied:
      What age are you?

  • Comment posted by Donalds Troos, today at 21:59

    Lucky lucky liVARpool. The end !

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:00

    As soon as heard liverpool resident mike dean was var we all knew he wd disallow wolves winner somehow

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:04

      eric replied:
      Where’s carragher when you want him to commentate, tell us Allison is a world class goalkeeper every 10 mins

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 21:59

    The clear and obvious error is var in general , I'm sure everyone else like myself was totally in the dark there with the disallowed wolves goal . Apparently not enough cameras at the match to confirm the linesman's decision , absolute shambles and I'm a Liverpool man .

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 22:06

      Jerome replied:
      Just trying to imagine the corner taker off camera (joke), I can't imagine him being offside, it was a goal

  • Comment posted by TheWumag, today at 21:59

    LiVARpool enough said

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:01

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      If I were a Wolves fan, I'd be aggrieved

  • Comment posted by Rseer, today at 21:59

    It's games like this that give rise to the 'LiVARpool' comments. Wolves unlucky both on salah's goal and their own third.

    • Reply posted by Steven S, today at 22:15

      Steven S replied:
      Both were offside.

  • Comment posted by H tv, today at 21:58

    If there's ever a game that proves that Liverpool get the run of VAR decisions, it's this one. Diabolical decisions in favour of LFC. Must have moved from Stockley Park to Stanley Park.

    • Reply posted by Arthur Itus, today at 22:00

      Arthur Itus replied:
      Man Utd got the Run of VAR when it was first initiated, these days Man City get the Run of VAR.

  • Comment posted by ivybridge wolf oooooh, today at 22:02

    another game ruined by VAR wolves cheated out of a win had enough of football

    • Reply posted by Arthur Itus, today at 22:03

      Arthur Itus replied:
      The Linesman flagged the offside too and both were correct it was offside.

  • Comment posted by Gadster, today at 21:58

    Disgraceful decision not to allow the Wolves goal to stand. Once again, MeMeMe Mike Dean provides controversy. Karma Mr Klopp, I love it you have another game to play given you have no support at all for the lower leagues. Please go to another league with cup matches and spout your rubbish there.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Blame Mike Dean rival fans. You lot getting worked up over this. It is too funny to see

  • Comment posted by MCFC_Rule_OK, today at 22:01

    Wolves robbed. Better team too. Liverpool in decline.

    • Reply posted by templar , today at 22:03

      templar replied:
      They certainly don’t look the same team, internal issues? Coach too busy moaning to actually coach

  • Comment posted by Foreverwolves, today at 22:01

    Corrupt.
    Doesn’t suit BBC and ITV to let Liverpool go out
    If I was the other way round then it was a goal
    Absolute joke

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Now corrupt is strong word. If you dont have any evidence to back up what you just said then i would advise you not to say anymore

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 21:59

    Klopp moaning about the replay in 3....2...1...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Both teams should have the option to agree not to have a replay and go to penalties instead

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 22:03

    Salah clearly offside, Totti offside inconclusive, Dean on VAR, Madley on the pitch both with Roses red glasses on. Where's the accountability. Cheated yet again.

    • Reply posted by Winston K Stand, today at 22:05

      Winston K Stand replied:
      Dry your eyes 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Blue Mike, today at 22:02

    I have never seen such bias decisions in my life in Liverpools favour , its scandalous

    • Reply posted by fanofsport, today at 22:11

      fanofsport replied:
      Because a camera can show bias , nonsense

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:01

    Shocking decision to disallow Toti’s goal, never offside!! If there’s any justice, Wolves deserve to win the replay…. VAR to the rescue for Liverpool once again!!

    • Reply posted by domrowan, today at 22:20

      domrowan replied:
      Incorrect

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 21:59

    It’s just me or is it hilarious funny that Klopp was moaning
    About replays and now he to actually has to manage one

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We will play the youngsters. No big deal

  • Comment posted by GameGoSalfordBlueM40, today at 22:00

    Some shocking Referee Decisions here today, as for the OFFside that was ON......Say no more

    Ooooops forgot it was at Anfield

    Good luck in the Replay you Wolves !

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:12

      finnharpsman replied:
      Traore should have had a free kick outside the box in the last minute when he was fouled from behind.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 22:01

    Football fans are fed up and tired each time VAR helps Livarpool.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:14

      Justfacts replied:
      VAR? Refs operate it. VAR isn't a person to help.