Eddie Howe (left) has won 25 of his 48 games since becoming Newcastle United head coach

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says he would take the fixture congestion if it meant an FA Cup run.

His side face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the third round on Saturday evening, live on BBC One.

The Owls are second in League One, while Newcastle are third in the Premier League and have progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

"I'd certainly take the fixtures and congested games [an FA Cup run] would bring," Howe said.

"It's going to be down to me to try and get the balance right of how we prepare for this game and what team we pick.

"We want to win the game and go through. We have another cup game a couple of days later. It's a later kick-off so there's a lot to think about. I haven't fully, as I sit here now, made my mind up on what team I would pick. I'm going to assess training today and then make a decision."

Howe also responded to criticism of his side and accusations of time-wasting during their goalless draw at Arsenal midweek.

"We are not here to be popular and to get other teams to like us," he added. "We are here to compete, and to compete we have to give everything to try and get a positive result.

"I've got no issue saying that. That is our job and that's what we're going to try and continue to do."

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is expecting an electric atmosphere under the lights in South Yorkshire.

"I said it from the start, as soon as the third-round draw was made the first thing I thought about was the fans. This is a great fixture for both clubs and both sets of supporters," he wrote in his programme notes.

"Two big, historical clubs in the pyramid of football with huge fanbases, and even when you speak to anyone outside of football they know straight away the names of Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.

"The two clubs now go head-to-head in the FA Cup and what a mouth-watering tie this is. This is a wonderful spectacle for both clubs, we are live on the BBC to a nationwide audience in what I expect to be a terrific atmosphere."

Team news

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak could be available for the first time since September having recovered from a hamstring injury, but Howe does not want to "put pressure" on the record signing.

Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey are still sidelined.

Moore confirmed that on-loan Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Mark McGuinness will be available amid reports that he will be recalled by Cardiff.

Owls captain Barry Bannan is still out with an injury he sustained against Exeter in December but the issue is not serious, according to Moore.