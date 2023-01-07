Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
BrentfordBrentford0West HamWest Ham United1

Brentford 0-1 West Ham United: Said Benrahma's strike sees Hammers through

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

From the section FA Cup

Said Benrahma's goal helped West Ham into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of his former side Brentford.

He collected the ball after a perfectly timed Declan Rice tackle and thumped home from 25 yards.

While a fine strike by the Algerian, the ball went over reserve keeper Thomas Strakosha in the middle of the goal who should have done better.

Brentford made seven changes and only had one shot on target, in a game lacking attacking quality.

Moment of quality decides drab game

Large periods of the match were spent with the ball passed around the defence and midfield.

The Brentford Community Stadium pitch was heavy after the Bees played there on Monday and London Irish on Wednesday, with conditions getting worse as the first half progressed because of driving rain.

It led to little quality, with Yoane Wissa's toe-poked effort hitting Lukasz Fabianski on the ankle, before going behind for a corner.

That was the closest Brentford came in the whole game, with their performance disjointed by the changes made.

They were a surprise after Thomas Frank hinted at wanting a cup run, calling their Carabao Cup exit to League Two Gillingham their "biggest disappointment" this season.

West Ham made four changes and fielded a strong side, but they too lacked quality throughout the game.

Tomas Soucek should have scored but flicked an Emerson cross wide from seven yards out in the opening exchanges of the second period.

Benrahma's strike was West Ham's first on target, and was a fine effort, but Strakosha will be disappointed.

The winger decided not to celebrate against his former side, but the goal will have been relief to West Ham and manager David Moyes, who would not have wanted a replay in between crucial Premier League games against fellow strugglers Wolves and Everton.

It continues Moyes' impressive record in the FA Cup third round, with the Scot now having won 10 of his 12 ties at that stage.

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22Strakosha
  • 20AjerSubstituted forHenryat 80'minutes
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 16MeeSubstituted forTrevittat 90'minutes
  • 30Roerslev
  • 10DasilvaSubstituted forJaneltat 69'minutes
  • 8Jensen
  • 24DamsgaardSubstituted forCanósat 80'minutes
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 23Lewis-PotterSubstituted forSchadeat 69'minutes
  • 11WissaBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 3Henry
  • 7Canós
  • 9Schade
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 27Janelt
  • 33Stevens
  • 34Cox
  • 35Trevitt
  • 36Yarmolyuk

West Ham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fabianski
  • 15DawsonBooked at 73mins
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 27Aguerd
  • 2Johnson
  • 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forDownesat 86'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 28SoucekSubstituted forBenrahmaat 69'minutes
  • 33Emerson
  • 20Bowen
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forFornalsat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cresswell
  • 8Fornals
  • 12Downes
  • 22Benrahma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 32Coventry
  • 35Randolph
  • 58Simon-Swyer
  • 72Mubama
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
16,725

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 0, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 0, West Ham United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Ryan Trevitt replaces Ben Mee.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Schade (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Canós.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Michail Antonio.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mads Roerslev.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ben Mee.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Rico Henry replaces Kristoffer Ajer.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canós replaces Mikkel Damsgaard.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 0, West Ham United 1. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mads Roerslev.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  18. Booking

    Craig Dawson (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Kevin Schade (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Craig Dawson (West Ham United).

Comments

Join the conversation

124 comments

  • Comment posted by sid, today at 19:24

    Well done Hammers hope this a turning point

    • Reply posted by John, today at 19:26

      John replied:
      We won the important one last week….you proved you can just about beat our reserves!!

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 19:28

    Please don't write that a win will be a "distraction" to West Ham. What a load of nonsense. A win can surely only ever be a good thing.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 19:55

      KingFreddy replied:
      Every round is worth more money to

  • Comment posted by keldiamond, today at 19:29

    Baby steps for West Ham at the moment. Even against a weak Brentford team, a win is a win & helps build some confidence. I hope, anyway.

  • Comment posted by Jack Regan, today at 19:28

    If I was a Brentford fan I'd be furious. Why on earth make 7 changes? They aren't in a relegation battle and had the chance to progress. Poor from Frank.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:32

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Perhaps, Brentford just didn't want any cup distractions this season and just want to concentrate on the league.

  • Comment posted by George Kaplan, today at 19:24

    Yes!,
    A win at last

    • Reply posted by Hells Teeth, today at 19:31

      Hells Teeth replied:
      Hear hear! Wins for West Ham and my other team, Colchester Utd, today. I can sleep happy tonight .... without my usual nightmares!!!

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:31

    We've steadied the ship, now we can start to sail. COYI

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:33

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Beating Brentford B isn't exactly a good indicator of future performance.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:34

    Unbeaten in 2023 ⚒️

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 19:37

      Metro1962 replied:
      not yet anyway lol

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:28

    Very average performance. But I’ll take it with glee😁⚒️

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 19:31

    That will teach Brentford to field a reserve team. Respect the FA cup! A late xmas gift for the hammers.

    • Reply posted by YouKnowNothingAboutFootball, today at 19:35

      YouKnowNothingAboutFootball replied:
      We have bigger priorities you can still need to save yourself from the drop. Plus we’ve keep Moyes in the job still 😂

  • Comment posted by KorBlimey Boris, today at 19:24

    Well done Hammers!
    You can keep baby Beckham, we’re going to win the cup … and get 12th in the league.

    COYI

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:40

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Does West Ham have a strong enough squad to handle both a cup run snd a relegation battle?
      A deep cup run could be detrimental to Ham's survival chances.

  • Comment posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, today at 19:33

    A relegation battle is premature for West Ham IMO. They have the quality to be beating the likes of dross like Brentford every week.

    A bit of confidence and they should shoot up the table.

    • Reply posted by sjohn1, today at 19:37

      sjohn1 replied:
      you do know they lost to Brentford last week ? and they were lucky today

  • Comment posted by mchammer, today at 20:01

    A win is a win. I’ll take that ⚒⚒⚒

  • Comment posted by Occams Razor, today at 19:42

    Keeper at fault for the goal. But at least Bennies shot was on target,

    Weak win.

  • Comment posted by Heisenberg, today at 19:30

    That was a stinker but I'll take the win.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:35

    Rotten conditions, rotten game, let's be fair. Nice strike for the winner. I suspect both clubs would have been happy at the start if you'd said "There will not be a replay".

  • Comment posted by pjudy, today at 19:40

    Always great to get a win but a few more 3 pointers are more important, As much as I would luv us to win the FA Cup I want to stay in Premiership C.O.Y.I.

    • Reply posted by Occams Razor, today at 19:43

      Occams Razor replied:
      I’d take an FA cup win and relegation,

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 19:30

    A good win to lighten the spirits. But let's not get carried away and think we've turned a corner. The players need to get confidence from this and move forward with a fighting spirit. COYI

  • Comment posted by U19603684, today at 19:30

    Wow West Ham won!! Miracles do happen!!!

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 20:04

    Sod the league! Give me a cup win every day of the week.

    It would be so West Ham to finally win a trophy, possibly two, and get relegated...and I'd take that all day long.

    Into the fourth round we go...COYI!!!

    • Reply posted by CyanSummeryPuppy, today at 20:20

      CyanSummeryPuppy replied:
      Obviously not a West Ham fan as you seriously haven't considered the implications of what relegation would mean. Stuff the FA Cup lets concentrate on trying to win some Premier League matches because that is what really matters IMHO.

  • Comment posted by hammerhead, today at 19:36

    The fans love a cup run, bring it on

