Match ends, Brentford 0, West Ham United 1.
Said Benrahma's goal helped West Ham into the FA Cup fourth round at the expense of his former side Brentford.
He collected the ball after a perfectly timed Declan Rice tackle and thumped home from 25 yards.
While a fine strike by the Algerian, the ball went over reserve keeper Thomas Strakosha in the middle of the goal who should have done better.
Brentford made seven changes and only had one shot on target, in a game lacking attacking quality.
Moment of quality decides drab game
Large periods of the match were spent with the ball passed around the defence and midfield.
The Brentford Community Stadium pitch was heavy after the Bees played there on Monday and London Irish on Wednesday, with conditions getting worse as the first half progressed because of driving rain.
It led to little quality, with Yoane Wissa's toe-poked effort hitting Lukasz Fabianski on the ankle, before going behind for a corner.
That was the closest Brentford came in the whole game, with their performance disjointed by the changes made.
They were a surprise after Thomas Frank hinted at wanting a cup run, calling their Carabao Cup exit to League Two Gillingham their "biggest disappointment" this season.
West Ham made four changes and fielded a strong side, but they too lacked quality throughout the game.
Tomas Soucek should have scored but flicked an Emerson cross wide from seven yards out in the opening exchanges of the second period.
Benrahma's strike was West Ham's first on target, and was a fine effort, but Strakosha will be disappointed.
The winger decided not to celebrate against his former side, but the goal will have been relief to West Ham and manager David Moyes, who would not have wanted a replay in between crucial Premier League games against fellow strugglers Wolves and Everton.
It continues Moyes' impressive record in the FA Cup third round, with the Scot now having won 10 of his 12 ties at that stage.
