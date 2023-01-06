Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Hull City come into the game after back-to-back away Championship wins at Birmingham and Wigan

Championship side Hull City want to test Premier League high-flyers Fulham in their FA Cup third-round tie, says boss Liam Rosenior.

Fulham go into the game after wins against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leicester since the resumption post-World Cup, and currently sit seventh.

Hull are also in good form, with wins at Birmingham and Wigan in their past two games.

"We want to have a go at them," said former Fulham defender Rosenior.

"They are flying. I know it will be really difficult game but we want to test them.

"And if they get through to the next round, we want them to have needed to give it absolutely everything."

Rosenior started the season at Derby County in League One, before being sacked in September, and taking the Hull job on 3 November.

The World Cup break means he is still learning about his squad, and he intends to use this game to do that.

"I love the FA Cup. It gave me one of the best days of my life with this football club [2014 final]," said Rosenior.

"The situation I am in here, I am giving some of the players a chance. I still don't know a lot about some of them. I need to see them in the flesh.

"For me it just isn't against the result - I want to get through, but I want to work towards a bigger picture."

Fulham boss Marco Silva, whose first job in England was at Hull, has challenged his players to maintain their recent good form.

"We are really pleased with the way we restarted after the World Cup. You never know what you can achieve at the level we are playing," Silva said.

"Even before the break, we lost against both Manchester clubs in the last minute but we were in good form."

"It [the FA Cup] is a really important competition for me, for us, for the football club. Everyone has to respect the FA Cup."

Team news

Rosenior named defenders Callum Elder and Lewie Coyle as two players he will give an opportunity to.

Striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will have a hamstring injury assessed, but Benjamin Tetteh is available after four months on the sidelines. On-loan goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is out with an ankle injury.

Fulham have no new injuries in the squad, but Shane Duffy will miss out due to illness.