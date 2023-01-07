Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

League One Fleetwood Town pulled off an upset to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time as they came from behind to knock out Championship side QPR.

QPR took the lead via Sam Field's shot from close range but Toto Nsiala headed the hosts level soon after.

Admiral Muskwe missed a chance in front of an open goal as Fleetwood pressed.

But Promise Omochere sent the hosts through as he fired a hooked volley home at the far post from a corner.

The result was historic for Fleetwood, who had previously been knocked out at the third-round stage in 2011-12, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

QPR had broken the deadlock five minutes before the interval after Ilias Chair picked out Lyndon Dykes, who then teed up Field to slot home.

The visitors' lead lasted just three minutes however, with Fleetwood catching out the Rs' defence as Danny Andrew found Nsiala who headed home at the back post.

Fleetwood suffered a blow in the second half as Carlos Mendes Gomes was forced off through injury, having played on after receiving treatment in the first half.

But the Cod Army took the lead soon after his departure in much the same manner as their first as Omochere pounced on QPR's failure to clear Andrew's corner as he fired in an impressive finish to send them through.

QPR boss Neil Critchley:

"Where do I start with that? That just wasn't good enough.

"So many aspects of our play were not good enough and the biggest disappointment is the mentality of the group. We're inconsistent with our mentality and that's why we get that type of performance.

"If we are going to accept mediocrity then that's what we are going to get on a regular basis, so that has to change.

"It was evident before I came here and today confirmed what I suspected. We take a step forward then we take a step back and that is this group at this moment in time, so we have to do something about it and we have to do something quickly."