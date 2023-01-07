Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
FleetwoodFleetwood Town2QPRQueens Park Rangers1

Fleetwood Town 2-1 Queens Park Rangers: Cod Army upset Rs to reach fourth round for first time

From the section FA Cupcomments50

League One Fleetwood Town pulled off an upset to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time as they came from behind to knock out Championship side QPR.

QPR took the lead via Sam Field's shot from close range but Toto Nsiala headed the hosts level soon after.

Admiral Muskwe missed a chance in front of an open goal as Fleetwood pressed.

But Promise Omochere sent the hosts through as he fired a hooked volley home at the far post from a corner.

The result was historic for Fleetwood, who had previously been knocked out at the third-round stage in 2011-12, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

QPR had broken the deadlock five minutes before the interval after Ilias Chair picked out Lyndon Dykes, who then teed up Field to slot home.

The visitors' lead lasted just three minutes however, with Fleetwood catching out the Rs' defence as Danny Andrew found Nsiala who headed home at the back post.

Fleetwood suffered a blow in the second half as Carlos Mendes Gomes was forced off through injury, having played on after receiving treatment in the first half.

But the Cod Army took the lead soon after his departure in much the same manner as their first as Omochere pounced on QPR's failure to clear Andrew's corner as he fired in an impressive finish to send them through.

QPR boss Neil Critchley:

"Where do I start with that? That just wasn't good enough.

"So many aspects of our play were not good enough and the biggest disappointment is the mentality of the group. We're inconsistent with our mentality and that's why we get that type of performance.

"If we are going to accept mediocrity then that's what we are going to get on a regular basis, so that has to change.

"It was evident before I came here and today confirmed what I suspected. We take a step forward then we take a step back and that is this group at this moment in time, so we have to do something about it and we have to do something quickly."

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Stolarczyk
  • 28Johnston
  • 22Nsiala
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 3Andrew
  • 8VelaBooked at 73mins
  • 16Warrington
  • 21HayesSubstituted forPattersonat 76'minutes
  • 20OmochereSubstituted forBattyat 82'minutes
  • 9MuskweSubstituted forMortonat 82'minutes
  • 7Mendes GomesSubstituted forGarnerat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Devlin
  • 10Morton
  • 11Lane
  • 18Holgate
  • 19Garner
  • 23Patterson
  • 24Batty
  • 30Baggley
  • 50McMullan

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 2KakayBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLairdat 81'minutes
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 16HämäläinenSubstituted forPaalat 81'minutes
  • 17DozzellSubstituted forArmstrongat 81'minutes
  • 15Field
  • 37AdomahSubstituted forRichardsat 70'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 7WillockSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutes
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Archer
  • 20Richards
  • 22Paal
  • 23Masterson
  • 27Laird
  • 30Armstrong
  • 38Mahoney
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
Stephen Martin
Attendance:
3,151

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Garner (Fleetwood Town).

  4. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town).

  6. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ethan Laird.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Callum Morton replaces Admiral Muskwe.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Daniel Batty replaces Promise Omochere.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Kenneth Paal replaces Niko Hämäläinen.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Ethan Laird replaces Osman Kakay.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sinclair Armstrong replaces Andre Dozzell.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Phoenix Patterson replaces Cian Hayes because of an injury.

  16. Booking

    Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town).

  18. Post update

    Taylor Richards (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Gerard Garner (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by gazzer, today at 19:19

    Just home from a 512 mile round trip. I am so angry, as a QPR supporter since 1973 that we are somehow so disjointed, lacklustre, feeble, pathetic and lacking in passion and energy! We were made to look like amateur league level. Manager is clueless and devoid of initiative, the players look demotivated and despondent.
    What is going on? No plans, no hope and so embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by zombierider, today at 19:11

    i see they didnt get an interview posted with the Scott Brown yet managed one with the losing manager. must be that celtic connection.

  • Comment posted by oz1796, today at 19:04

    Well done Brooonie!!! Hail, hail, we never forget you xx

  • Comment posted by QPR Ian, today at 18:56

    Well done to Fleetwood fully deserved win our lot should hang their head's in shame what a shocker Sir Les need's to pull his finger out. I can completely understand like many R'S fan's the manager's frustration.

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 18:52

    Another poor FA cup exit for QPR, although not as bad as the Vauxhall Motors one.

    • Reply posted by gazzer, today at 19:20

      gazzer replied:
      That was not FA cup?

  • Comment posted by moochinabout, today at 18:48

    Qpr are an utter joke of a club not taking anything away from Fleetwood, well done and good luck to you. Ferdinand needs to go.

  • Comment posted by IF ONLY, today at 18:48

    QPR Queens Park Rubbish. Been supporting this team for 60 years and will continue to do so. Sometimes I wonder why I put myself through so much anquish.

  • Comment posted by TheCodFan, today at 18:42

    Great to finally be in the 4th round for the first time ever. That and mid table in. league 1 represents a decent first season for Brown. QPR’s mental block surrounding round 3 must be ingrained in the club’s psyche. Seemingly a decent line up today yet most of their players were anonymous. That’s 51 times now they’ve gone out in the third round. Astonishing

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 18:32

    Desperate times to be a Rangers fan.

  • Comment posted by Earl Johnson, today at 18:28

    Fleetwood deserved to win. I love QPR, but it seems they have a habit of playing poor football. How can they lose to a league one club. If this is the way they are going to play then they might well endbup in league one. Critchley had better get his act together because what happened today was absolutely embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by HelloThere, today at 18:25

    3151, the attraction of the FA cup never wanes.

  • Comment posted by kennyw, today at 18:24

    Scott Brown seems to be a very good manager

    • Reply posted by speaksvolumes, today at 19:00

      speaksvolumes replied:
      No problems when he comes up against teams called Rangers

  • Comment posted by Shehan, today at 18:23

    Well Done Scotty doing a great job

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 18:22

    QPR's season has fallen off the wagon.

  • Comment posted by QPR we the fans want goals, today at 18:17

    Typical QPR they have no interest in the FA cup get knocked out yearly 3rd round and yet only two shots on target compared to Fleetwood's 4. When are we going to get strikers who score and hit the target! The team needs rejigging we cannot continue like this, expecting hardly any shots on target. Where is the QPR pride in attacking football?

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, today at 18:11

    QPR fans must be gutted after a poor show like that even more with a new manager,a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Eamonn, today at 17:55

    Jesus what a load of rubbish losing to Fleetwood Town an absolute shambles of a team. I'm embarrassed as a qpr fan what a load of sh*t. Ferdinand should get the door ASAP director of football what it should be is director of rubbish

  • Comment posted by Dodgy bloke, today at 17:55

    Time for Harry redknapp to go we’ve been appalling under him for some time now

    • Reply posted by rss, today at 18:23

      rss replied:
      What?

  • Comment posted by Just to say, today at 17:45

    QPR produced a load of cods-wallop. Every season 2 or 3 'minnows' get a massive financial boost from the FA Cup, surely no-one will begrudge Fleetwood if they hit the jackpot in the next round.

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 17:44

    It's getting beyond a joke now, 4 shots during 90 minutes of football against a league 1 club, terrible, critcheley needs to sort it soon cos it's getting embarrassing now

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:31

      Sport Report replied:
      I think that result can be Fylde under cup upsets

