Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth2BurnleyBurnley4

Bournemouth 2-4 Burnley: Championship leaders beat Premier League side in FA Cup

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments58

Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson both scored twice as Championship leaders Burnley beat Premier League strugglers Bournemouth in a thrilling FA Cup third-round tie at Vitality Stadium.

Benson's opener for the Clarets was cancelled out by a Ryan Christie effort, before Zaroury struck twice to give Burnley a 3-1 half-time lead.

Dominic Solanke cut the deficit but Benson added a fourth minutes later.

Bournemouth had chances late on but Burnley held on for a deserved victory.

The result will heap further pressure on Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil with the Cherries having now lost nine of their past 11 matches.

In contrast Vincent Kompany's Burnley, five points clear at the top of the Championship, continued to impress with an assured win over top-flight opposition, their 12th victory in 14 games.

Burnley score against Bournemouth
Burnley are five points clear at the top of the Championship

Burnley show why they are promotion favourites

Both sets of supporters will probably say this result is not a shock.

Burnley are the leading scorers across England's top four divisions, while Bournemouth have now lost their past five games across three competitions.

Bournemouth are looking over their shoulder, just one point above the Premier League relegation zone; Burnley are flying and deservedly went in front through Benson's early finish.

Christie soon levelled, pouncing on a loose pass from defender Josh Cullen, only for Zaroury to restore Burnley's lead by finishing off a fine team move.

Zaroury added his second with a curling effort after some good footwork just before the break, but Solanke made it 2-3 when he headed in a rebound after Bailey Peacock-Farrell had saved his initial one-on-one.

But just as Bournemouth gained a slither of hope, Benson's side-foot finish nine minutes later restored Burnley's two-goal lead.

The hosts nearly bounced back when Christie saw an effort cleared off the line and Lloyd Kelly's follow-up header hit the woodwork.

Burnley though, who have only lost to Watford, Sheffield United and Manchester United this season, held on as their supporters chanted "we're going up, you're going down".

They face Coventry in the Championship next Saturday, while Bournemouth, who were booed off by some supporters at full-time, have a crucial game against Brentford on the same day in the Premier League.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Travers
  • 15A SmithBooked at 81mins
  • 3Stephens
  • 25SenesiSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
  • 33ZemuraSubstituted forStaceyat 45'minutes
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forDembéléat 69'minutes
  • 4L Cook
  • 14RothwellSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke
  • 29Billing

Substitutes

  • 5Kelly
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Lowe
  • 20Dembélé
  • 21Moore
  • 22Pearson
  • 45Plain

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-BellisSubstituted forMcNallyat 27'minutes
  • 36Beyer
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brownhill
  • 24CullenBooked at 89mins
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forCorkat 70'minutes
  • 17ManuelSubstituted forTellaat 70'minutes
  • 10Barnes
  • 19ZarourySubstituted forChurlinovat 81'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 11Twine
  • 21McNally
  • 23Tella
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
  • 30Dervisoglu
  • 49Muric
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
10,116

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 2, Burnley 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, Burnley 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).

  4. Post update

    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Connor Roberts (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Jack Stephens tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).

  10. Booking

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  12. Post update

    Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luke McNally (Burnley).

  16. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Darko Churlinov.

  18. Booking

    Darko Churlinov (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Darko Churlinov (Burnley).

  20. Post update

    Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Do it properly, today at 17:47

    It's a good win for Burnley. Would have liked to see Twine play today for 30 mins at least. We know what every other sub can do but not him. Kompany must have his reasons for not playing him today.

  • Comment posted by Zorro, today at 17:38

    Burnley too good for Bournemouth. More to the point.. what was written on Benson's shirt?

    • Reply posted by Sami, today at 17:40

      Sami replied:
      'and Hedges' ?

  • Comment posted by Deflation, today at 17:34

    I'm so pleased Vincent Kompany went out to win the tie. I'm sure Sean Dyche used to chuck the fa cup aside on purpose. It's a fair chance of a trophy so great work Burnley

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 17:33

    Bournemouth were better off with Scott Parker even worse with Gary O'Neill. If they keep going like this they will go down for sure

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 17:33

    OK, I'm done with O'Neill. We tried the Nice Guy Assistant before and now we're getting the same results.

    Doesn't know what his best team is, which formation or who should play where. Got to go.

    Dyche will do.

  • Comment posted by gavma, today at 17:28

    Absolutely shocking from Bournemouth, couldn't keep the ball, couldn't pass to their own players, lack of work rate, lack of desire..... Billing shouldn't get anywhere near this team, changes by O'Neil made no difference and added nothing - complete and utter garbage

    • Reply posted by No freedom of opinion here like in Russia, today at 17:29

      No freedom of opinion here like in Russia replied:
      Disappointing performance.

  • Comment posted by Kqmlwdnl, today at 17:27

    send for shaun

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:25

    Two crumbs of comfort from today for Cherries fans. First two goals since the World Cup. (Good to see Dom on the scoresheet). And Florist got stuffed at Blackpool. UTC !!

  • Comment posted by Zom Xom, today at 17:25

    Well done you super Clarets. Incredible signings, Benson and Zaroury.
    More please Mr Kompany.

  • Comment posted by No freedom of opinion here like in Russia, today at 17:23

    Oh oh Bournemouth!

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:23

    O’Neill is getting sacked in the morning.

    • Reply posted by When RED light shows wait here, today at 17:28

      When RED light shows wait here replied:
      Unfortunately - probably not........

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 17:21

    Bournemouth please go back to league 1. Pathetic 😂🤣😆🔥👊

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:27

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Where you at the game? NO!! Thanks for your 'opinion'. Well worth it !!

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 17:21

    O'Neil hasn't got a clue

  • Comment posted by JamieM, today at 17:20

    We were doomed as soon as O'Neil was made permanent.

    Big difference in player mentality for a caretaker compared with a permanent role. Should have kept O'Neil caretaker or appointed a Bielsa.

    Respect O'Neil as a player and coach but we need an experienced manager to bridge the quality gap to keep us in the division.

    It is a tough decision but new owners need to get in a proven manager fast.

    • Reply posted by When RED light shows wait here, today at 17:24

      When RED light shows wait here replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 17:15

    Burnley looking very strong under Kompany. As a neutral, there’s an added flair in the team

  • Comment posted by markc, today at 17:13

    Burnley held on!!!! What poor reporting. They utterly dominated a very poor Bournemouth team in atrocious conditions. Another great performance with 5 changes. We're having a great season. UTC

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 17:10

    Still don't understand why do many fans wanted to sack Scott Parker after 4 games (he also was in charge when you got promoted) Turns out you're still not great later in the season.

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:29

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Parker got what he deserved. We are not missing him. He engineered his own exit. He didn't want to be here.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 17:10

    Great managerial appointment Bournemouth, has it ever worked at any club

    • Reply posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 17:33

      We are just checking this comment replied:
      Yes, Eddie Howe at Bournemouth !!!!

  • Comment posted by Marco Boogers, today at 17:10

    Burnley to replace bournemouth next season, bournemouth to replace burnely season after that ...you get the idea.....& repeat every year for ever & ever

    • Reply posted by Timbo, today at 17:13

      Timbo replied:
      Burnley had quite the stay last time around. Qualified for Europe in that time too.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport