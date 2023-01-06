Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kieffer Moore is Bournemouth's joint top scorer this term with four goals

Bournemouth will hope to end a run of four consecutive defeats when they host Championship leaders Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Kieffer Moore may return in attack for the Cherries, with Siriki Dembele, Joe Rothwell and Jack Stephens also in contention to start.

However, the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Neto, David Brooks, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas remain sidelined.

Charlie Taylor and Ashley Barnes could be recalled by Burnley.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany may also elect to give starts to the likes of goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Iceland midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Burnley travel to the south coast in fine form having won 11 of their previous 13 fixtures in all competitions.

In contrast Bournemouth have failed to score in their four defeats in all competitions since the World Cup and have only won five times in total this term.

"They look like they're going to be a Premier League team, so it'll be a tough game for us, but the lads are in a good place," said Cherries manager Gary O'Neil.

"We're going into tomorrow to win the football match and give a really good account of ourselves."