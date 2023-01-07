Match ends, Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 1.
Championship strugglers Blackpool humbled Premier League Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.
The Seasiders, in the relegation zone in the second tier, took a 17th-minute lead through Marvin Ekpiteta.
Forest, who changed their entire starting XI, spurned a host of chances to draw level at Bloomfield Road.
Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates struck in the second half before Ryan Yates claimed a consolation.
The fourth-round draw takes place on Sunday at 16:05 GMT.
Forest's thrilling run to last season's quarter-finals buoyed their ultimately successfully push for a long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League.
But Steve Cooper's team selection suggested Forest were happy to sacrifice this season's competition to focus on avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.
Blackpool's James Husband volleyed narrowly wide of the far post before Forest failed to deal with Hamilton's left-wing cross and Shayne Lavery's scuffed shot found Ekpiteta. The centre-half, who had stayed forward following a free-kick, stabbed the ball past Wayne Hennessey from 10 yards.
Forest were on top either side of half-time, with Ekpiteta making a couple of important blocks in the second half.
But Neco Williams gave the ball away in his own half to Blackpool substitute Yates, whose run into the box resulted in on-loan Leeds winger Poveda bundling the ball in.
Hamilton exchanged passes with another sub, Kenny Dougall, before hitting a fine volley inside the far post from the left side of the box, and Yates wrapped up a fine win with a half-volley via the crossbar from Poveda's cross.
Forest fringe players fail to impress
Forest have made more than 20 signings this season and Cooper gave several of those who have not played regularly a chance to impress. They did not take it.
Emmanuel Dennis, making a rare start, curled a shot against the Blackpool bar in the first half, while Williams twice went close.
Sam Surridge missed three clear chances and Lewis O'Brien was also off target in the second half.
The tie was beyond Forest by the time Yates came off the bench to head in from Harry Toffolo's cross in stoppage time.
Cooper has said there could be more signings in the January transfer window as Forest aim to stay out of the Premier League relegation zone.
They face Wolves at home in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday and remain hopeful of reaching a first cup semi-final since 1992.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Maxwell
- 24Lyons
- 21Ekpiteta
- 34Thorniley
- 3HusbandSubstituted forThompsonat 90+1'minutes
- 19Lavery
- 16Carey
- 28PatinoSubstituted forDougallat 68'minutes
- 22HamiltonSubstituted forRogersat 78'minutes
- 26Poveda-OcampoBooked at 64mins
- 18BeesleySubstituted forYatesat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Yates
- 12Dougall
- 15R Williams
- 23Thompson
- 25Rogers
- 32Grimshaw
- 41Moore
- 42Trusty
- 44Squires
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Hennessey
- 7N WilliamsSubstituted forMbe Sohat 79'minutes
- 3S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 15Toffolo
- 45FewsterSubstituted forYatesat 65'minutes
- 8ColbackBooked at 45mins
- 31Furtado Scarpa
- 14O'BrienSubstituted forJohnsonat 68'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 16Surridge
- 25Dennis
Substitutes
- 1Henderson
- 4Worrall
- 5Mangala
- 6Mbe Soh
- 20Johnson
- 22Yates
- 32Lodi
- 41Hammond
- 49Osong
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 8,750
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 1. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Dominic Thompson replaces James Husband.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sonny Carey with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ian Poveda-Ocampo (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Loïc Mbe Soh (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Morgan Rogers (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 0. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ian Poveda-Ocampo with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ian Poveda-Ocampo.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Morgan Rogers.
Booking
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Loïc Mbe Soh replaces Neco Williams because of an injury.
