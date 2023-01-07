Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
BlackpoolBlackpool4Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Blackpool 4-1 Nottingham Forest: Championship strugglers knock Premier League side out of the FA Cup

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments187

Championship strugglers Blackpool humbled Premier League Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

The Seasiders, in the relegation zone in the second tier, took a 17th-minute lead through Marvin Ekpiteta.

Forest, who changed their entire starting XI, spurned a host of chances to draw level at Bloomfield Road.

Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates struck in the second half before Ryan Yates claimed a consolation.

The fourth-round draw takes place on Sunday at 16:05 GMT.

Forest's thrilling run to last season's quarter-finals buoyed their ultimately successfully push for a long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League.

But Steve Cooper's team selection suggested Forest were happy to sacrifice this season's competition to focus on avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

Blackpool's James Husband volleyed narrowly wide of the far post before Forest failed to deal with Hamilton's left-wing cross and Shayne Lavery's scuffed shot found Ekpiteta. The centre-half, who had stayed forward following a free-kick, stabbed the ball past Wayne Hennessey from 10 yards.

Forest were on top either side of half-time, with Ekpiteta making a couple of important blocks in the second half.

But Neco Williams gave the ball away in his own half to Blackpool substitute Yates, whose run into the box resulted in on-loan Leeds winger Poveda bundling the ball in.

Hamilton exchanged passes with another sub, Kenny Dougall, before hitting a fine volley inside the far post from the left side of the box, and Yates wrapped up a fine win with a half-volley via the crossbar from Poveda's cross.

Forest fringe players fail to impress

Forest have made more than 20 signings this season and Cooper gave several of those who have not played regularly a chance to impress. They did not take it.

Emmanuel Dennis, making a rare start, curled a shot against the Blackpool bar in the first half, while Williams twice went close.

Sam Surridge missed three clear chances and Lewis O'Brien was also off target in the second half.

The tie was beyond Forest by the time Yates came off the bench to head in from Harry Toffolo's cross in stoppage time.

Cooper has said there could be more signings in the January transfer window as Forest aim to stay out of the Premier League relegation zone.

They face Wolves at home in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday and remain hopeful of reaching a first cup semi-final since 1992.

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 24Lyons
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Thorniley
  • 3HusbandSubstituted forThompsonat 90+1'minutes
  • 19Lavery
  • 16Carey
  • 28PatinoSubstituted forDougallat 68'minutes
  • 22HamiltonSubstituted forRogersat 78'minutes
  • 26Poveda-OcampoBooked at 64mins
  • 18BeesleySubstituted forYatesat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Yates
  • 12Dougall
  • 15R Williams
  • 23Thompson
  • 25Rogers
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 41Moore
  • 42Trusty
  • 44Squires

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Hennessey
  • 7N WilliamsSubstituted forMbe Sohat 79'minutes
  • 3S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 15Toffolo
  • 45FewsterSubstituted forYatesat 65'minutes
  • 8ColbackBooked at 45mins
  • 31Furtado Scarpa
  • 14O'BrienSubstituted forJohnsonat 68'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis

Substitutes

  • 1Henderson
  • 4Worrall
  • 5Mangala
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 20Johnson
  • 22Yates
  • 32Lodi
  • 41Hammond
  • 49Osong
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
8,750

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 1. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Dominic Thompson replaces James Husband.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sonny Carey with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ian Poveda-Ocampo (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Loïc Mbe Soh (Nottingham Forest).

  10. Post update

    Morgan Rogers (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Blackpool 4, Nottingham Forest 0. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ian Poveda-Ocampo with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ian Poveda-Ocampo.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Morgan Rogers.

  15. Booking

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Post update

    James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).

  19. Post update

    Andrew Lyons (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Loïc Mbe Soh replaces Neco Williams because of an injury.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

188 comments

  • Comment posted by HC, today at 17:07

    The fans that travelled today should be offered a refund or a free ticket. Disgusting performance.

    • Reply posted by oadbyfox, today at 17:09

      oadbyfox replied:
      you carn't get away with that every week you know...worth a try i suppose.

  • Comment posted by coolhappyram, today at 17:03

    £146m well spent

    • Reply posted by Leo, today at 17:05

      Leo replied:
      None of them player! Do your home work chap.

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 17:04

    forest went to the seaside to play some donkeys and got taken for a ride. . . . happy days

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 17:02

    Embarrassing Forest, shows how bad the recruitment was because not one of those players bar Scarpa had any quality. Well done Blackpool - Cooper needs a rethink because that was lousy.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:10

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Blackpool were rubbish. Forest just didn't want to win. They valued pl survival more.

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 17:13

    Well played Blackpool

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:30

      Sport Report replied:
      Blackpool rock Forest

  • Comment posted by garry Fensom , today at 17:04

    Well done Blackpool why didn't cooper take the game seriously 11changes ?

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:08

      MarktheHorn replied:
      Got a league cup last 8 tie in the week

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:08

    Christ… Forest really are absolutely dire

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They beat Southampton and us

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 17:02

    Oh No another 24 players required at Forest

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:08

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Forest should be investigated. They definitely threw this game away to concentrate on their pl survival. How on earth could they have missed so many goals inside the box?

  • Comment posted by DanboyTheBest3000, today at 17:08

    why is Cooper celebrating a loss, the thumbnail looks like hes happy

    • Reply posted by AlfRenyi, today at 17:12

      AlfRenyi replied:
      I was wondering about that too. Perhaps he's a secret Blackpool supporter, or just thrilled that Forest can now concentrate on the league.

  • Comment posted by bozo1234, today at 17:16

    T r o l l ing comments not accepted here liverpool supporter.

    • Reply posted by sunningdale5, today at 17:32

      sunningdale5 replied:
      Agreed - but they have no other purpose in life by the looks of it.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:13

    Clubs that do what Forest have are failing their fans - I can understand 3-4 fringe players coming in, but changing the whole lot is disrespectful. Actually I think it's also an own goal in that winning can become addictive, as losing does. To think that Forest could well have beaten us in the QF last season - who knows, they could've been at Wembley for the showpiece.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 17:15

      Matthew replied:
      We can still be at Wembley if we win two league cup matches, something far easier than winning five fa cup matches

  • Comment posted by Paul55677, today at 17:12

    Blackpool rock!!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:35

      Sport Report replied:
      Yew get sycamore puns on football team names. You've chosen Blackpool, but Forest wood get more.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 17:05

    Forest reserves need more time to gel.

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 17:02

    Dear me the sooner Forest go down the better. Embarrassing getting pumped by Blackpool 🤣😂🤣🔥🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by mr stealhammer, today at 17:08

    ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha enuf said

  • Comment posted by oadbyfox, today at 17:06

    I'm lost for words...te..he..

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 17:04

    Ok, Cooper played the second tea to concentrate on Premiership survival.
    But what it does say, they have no strength in depth whatsoever!
    Well done Blackpool. 👏👏 Nice to see ex-Imps manager getting some rub of the green for once!

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 17:20

      Tony replied:
      Your toast in PL anyway so why bother....LCFC !. Coming for you next weekend !

  • Comment posted by bluenun, today at 17:04

    Well done Blackpool!

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 17:03

    Nothing to see here Forest playing abysmal as always move along 😂🤣😂👊

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 17:28

    Notts Forest will get relegated, you heard it here.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport