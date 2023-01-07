Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1PortsmouthPortsmouth0

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane one behind Jimmy Greaves' Spurs record after FA Cup winner

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments76

Harry Kane moved within one of Jimmy Greaves' Tottenham goalscoring record with a trademark finish to earn Spurs a safe FA Cup passage against Portsmouth.

Moments after Emerson Royal's header hit the post, Kane exchanged passes with Ryan Sessegnon before curling into the far corner from 18 yards.

Kane has now scored 265 Spurs goals, one behind the legendary Greaves.

Oliver Skipp fired over a great chance to add a second goal but the League One visitors had no reply to Kane's strike.

With Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura among a growing Spurs injury list, Antonio Conte was forced to start Kane and Son Heung-min in a strong forward line despite making eight changes overall.

Spurs had scored just one first-half goal in their previous 12 games and never looked like adding to that during a quiet opening 45 minutes in north London, failing to register a single shot on target.

Indeed, Portsmouth, cheered on by a sold-out allocation of more than 8,000 noisy visiting fans, created the first half's best effort as Reeco Hackett-Fairchild's acrobatic shot on the turn was pushed wide by Fraser Forster.

However, Spurs stepped things up following the restart and, just after Royal headed Son's deep cross on to the post, Kane produced the moment of magic that ultimately proved decisive.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Forster
  • 25Tanganga
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 33DaviesBooked at 90mins
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 29Sarr
  • 4Skipp
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forSpenceat 77'minutes
  • 11GilSubstituted forDevineat 90+2'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Doherty
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 17Romero
  • 24Spence
  • 34Lenglet
  • 42White
  • 45Devine
  • 55Mundle

Portsmouth

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Griffiths
  • 2Swanson
  • 28Morrison
  • 20Raggett
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 3Hume
  • 8TunnicliffeSubstituted forThompsonat 75'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 16MorrellSubstituted forJacobsat 85'minutes
  • 18Hackett-FairchildSubstituted forKoromaat 75'minutes
  • 15DaleSubstituted forCurtisat 87'minutes
  • 9BishopSubstituted forPigottat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Pigott
  • 11Curtis
  • 13Freeman
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Jacobs
  • 27Koroma
  • 35Payce
  • 36Dockerill
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
60,161

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Portsmouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Portsmouth 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  4. Post update

    Michael Morrison (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Alfie Devine replaces Bryan Gil.

  6. Booking

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

  8. Post update

    Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis replaces Owen Dale.

  12. Post update

    Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Owen Dale (Portsmouth).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Portsmouth. Joe Pigott replaces Colby Bishop.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Portsmouth. Michael Jacobs replaces Joe Morrell.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Davies.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Japhet Tanganga.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Ryan Sessegnon.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

80 comments

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 14:41

    Looks like the spurs fans went to the match today. Shame some of these other imbeciles couldn’t have gone to there clubs matches...Probably because there dads aren’t ‘about’ to take them

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 14:40

    Tight game but a joy to watch, that Spurs goal.

  • Comment posted by MakerCamp, today at 14:40

    Why is this clown wearing a black facemask?

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 14:40

    How good are Pompey they didn’t let Spurs score 4 goals like did in mid week good effort

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Pompey, today at 14:39

    Given our recent performances, it was a great effort from Pompey. Kept Kane and Son quiet in the first half but Tottenham’s fitness showed in the second.

  • Comment posted by TheNim, today at 14:39

    So Conte picks some squad players yet doesn't rest Son or Kane. Next he will be moaning about Kane being burnt out. But it does show that without them Spurs are nothing....
    and with them they can just about beat a managerless 3rd tier club. Whoopee!

  • Comment posted by TrussKwartengFor2024, today at 14:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 14:37

    "Arsenal fan here. Harry Kane is destined to equal and or beat the great Jimmy Greaves’ record in the North London derby" Kane has been/is massive for Spurs but wish Jim's record stood...

  • Comment posted by Bobby J, today at 14:37

    Spuds are absolute rubbish 1 shot on target at home against a league one side….embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by Bruce Grove, today at 14:38

      Bruce Grove replied:
      and the result?

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 14:37

    No doubting Kane is a good player, but not, and never will be, in the same class as Greavsie. The audi cup is his only trophy to date plus a member of the English Heroes club who have lost us the chance of winning a trophy, so hardly worth bigging him up every game is it

    • Reply posted by FairwaySpur, today at 14:41

      FairwaySpur replied:
      Humbug

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 14:36

    Its only the mickey mouse cup calm down

    • Reply posted by TheChosenOne, today at 14:41

      TheChosenOne replied:
      Spuds can't even win a Disney trophy

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 14:36

    He's a good striker Harry Kane 👏
    Don't care what people think.
    Proper English football striker, who really works hard for his team. He really does.
    Respect for Harry.
    Come up to Manchester.
    Maybe more of a chance of winning something.
    I'm sure Shearer wish he did..

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 14:40

      grizzle replied:
      Correct if we don’t sign Mbappe in the summer we have to go for Kane. He’s desperate to win something and Utd aren’t far off. He’s already wasted his career at Spurs. Trophy dodgers 🤣😂🤣👊🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 14:36

    Well done Spuds, celebrate like you've won the Cup. Scraping past a manager-less side, 51 places below you in the league system, at home. Congratulations.

    • Reply posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 14:38

      Cosmik Debris replied:
      We shall celebrate the same as you do with your double digit IQ.

  • Comment posted by Standard, today at 14:35

    Ummm..... Oliver was not technically detailed. I am so worried about next game.

  • Comment posted by Abadacus, today at 14:35

    Everyone:

    Portsmouth fans: but but but we won the singing!

  • Comment posted by 20Dec, today at 14:35

    What a boring game that was - Tottenham are just awful to watch as a neutral.

  • Comment posted by chaps , today at 14:34

    18 shots and 1 on target Harry Kane on his own in an average team

  • Comment posted by RLB, today at 14:34

    Poor again from Spurs. Son and Kane need replacing.

    • Reply posted by Bruce Grove, today at 14:39

      Bruce Grove replied:
      Yet the Kane goal was the difference.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 14:34

    Jimmy greaves is a class act and always will be

    • Reply posted by Bruce Grove, today at 14:40

      Bruce Grove replied:
      Never in doubt.

  • Comment posted by foxtrot, today at 14:34

    The Spurs haters are in full flight, but they won, and Pompey made them work for it.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport