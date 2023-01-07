Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Portsmouth 0.
Harry Kane moved within one of Jimmy Greaves' Tottenham goalscoring record with a trademark finish to earn Spurs a safe FA Cup passage against Portsmouth.
Moments after Emerson Royal's header hit the post, Kane exchanged passes with Ryan Sessegnon before curling into the far corner from 18 yards.
Kane has now scored 265 Spurs goals, one behind the legendary Greaves.
Oliver Skipp fired over a great chance to add a second goal but the League One visitors had no reply to Kane's strike.
With Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura among a growing Spurs injury list, Antonio Conte was forced to start Kane and Son Heung-min in a strong forward line despite making eight changes overall.
Spurs had scored just one first-half goal in their previous 12 games and never looked like adding to that during a quiet opening 45 minutes in north London, failing to register a single shot on target.
Indeed, Portsmouth, cheered on by a sold-out allocation of more than 8,000 noisy visiting fans, created the first half's best effort as Reeco Hackett-Fairchild's acrobatic shot on the turn was pushed wide by Fraser Forster.
However, Spurs stepped things up following the restart and, just after Royal headed Son's deep cross on to the post, Kane produced the moment of magic that ultimately proved decisive.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 20Forster
- 25Tanganga
- 6D Sánchez
- 33DaviesBooked at 90mins
- 12Emerson Royal
- 29Sarr
- 4Skipp
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forSpenceat 77'minutes
- 11GilSubstituted forDevineat 90+2'minutes
- 7Son Heung-min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 1Lloris
- 2Doherty
- 5Højbjerg
- 17Romero
- 24Spence
- 34Lenglet
- 42White
- 45Devine
- 55Mundle
Portsmouth
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Griffiths
- 2Swanson
- 28Morrison
- 20Raggett
- 6Ogilvie
- 3Hume
- 8TunnicliffeSubstituted forThompsonat 75'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 16MorrellSubstituted forJacobsat 85'minutes
- 18Hackett-FairchildSubstituted forKoromaat 75'minutes
- 15DaleSubstituted forCurtisat 87'minutes
- 9BishopSubstituted forPigottat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Pigott
- 11Curtis
- 13Freeman
- 21Oluwayemi
- 23Thompson
- 24Jacobs
- 27Koroma
- 35Payce
- 36Dockerill
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 60,161
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Portsmouth 0.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Michael Morrison (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Alfie Devine replaces Bryan Gil.
Booking
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Josh Koroma (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Ronan Curtis replaces Owen Dale.
Post update
Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Dale (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Joe Pigott replaces Colby Bishop.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Michael Jacobs replaces Joe Morrell.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Japhet Tanganga.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
- Energise your workout: Reece Parkinson's top motivational tracks to get you moving in 2023
- The gripping story of Sepp Blatter's rise and fall: Explore how football became synonymous with scandal
and with them they can just about beat a managerless 3rd tier club. Whoopee!
Don't care what people think.
Proper English football striker, who really works hard for his team. He really does.
Respect for Harry.
Come up to Manchester.
Maybe more of a chance of winning something.
I'm sure Shearer wish he did..
Portsmouth fans: but but but we won the singing!