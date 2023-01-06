Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

PrestonPreston North End12:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Woodman
- 23Diaby
- 6Lindsay
- 16Hughes
- 8Browne
- 10Johnson
- 18Ledson
- 13McCann
- 2Fernández
- 20Woodburn
- 39O'Neill
Substitutes
- 3Cunningham
- 5Bauer
- 11Brady
- 25Cornell
- 29Cross-Adair
- 31Slater
- 35Mawene
- 37Kamara
- 44Potts
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-3
- 41Bilokapic
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 47Ayina
- 16Hayden
- 18Kasumu
- 22Rudoni
- 24Camara
- 38Lowton
- 27Simpson
- 7Thomas
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 12Boyle
- 13Chapman
- 14Ruffels
- 19Holmes
- 30Jackson
- 35Diarra
- 36Harratt
- 44Kamberi
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
