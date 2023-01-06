Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
PrestonPreston North End12:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 23Diaby
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 8Browne
  • 10Johnson
  • 18Ledson
  • 13McCann
  • 2Fernández
  • 20Woodburn
  • 39O'Neill

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 5Bauer
  • 11Brady
  • 25Cornell
  • 29Cross-Adair
  • 31Slater
  • 35Mawene
  • 37Kamara
  • 44Potts

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 41Bilokapic
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 47Ayina
  • 16Hayden
  • 18Kasumu
  • 22Rudoni
  • 24Camara
  • 38Lowton
  • 27Simpson
  • 7Thomas

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 12Boyle
  • 13Chapman
  • 14Ruffels
  • 19Holmes
  • 30Jackson
  • 35Diarra
  • 36Harratt
  • 44Kamberi
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report to follow.

