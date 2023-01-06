FA Cup: Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City postponed
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie between Forest Green Rovers and Birmingham City has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Heavy overnight rain in Gloucestershire led to a 09:45 GMT pitch inspection, after which it was confirmed that the surface was unplayable.
Blues said on Twitter that a new date and kick-off time for the tie would be announced in due course.
Birmingham are 17th in Championship, while Rovers are bottom of League One.
- Fancy a movie tonight? Check out the stellar selection of films on BBC iPlayer
- Will this valley ever recover? Watch the brand-new series of the gripping drama Happy Valley on BBC iPlayer