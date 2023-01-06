Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Overnight rain left areas on and near the playing surface at Forest Green waterlogged

Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie between Forest Green Rovers and Birmingham City has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy overnight rain in Gloucestershire led to a 09:45 GMT pitch inspection, after which it was confirmed that the surface was unplayable.

Blues said on Twitter external-link that a new date and kick-off time for the tie would be announced in due course.

Birmingham are 17th in Championship, while Rovers are bottom of League One.