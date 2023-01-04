Close menu
Italian Serie A
SalernitanaSalernitana1AC MilanAC Milan2

Salernitana 1-2 AC Milan: Visitors win to keep pressure on Serie A leaders Napoli

Sandro Tonali scored his second goal of the season for AC Milan
Rafael Leao, right, opened the scoring for Milan

Defending champions AC Milan resumed their Serie campaign with a 2-1 win at Salernitana to temporarily close the gap to leaders Napoli to five points.

After a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season, Milan strengthened their place in second before Napoli's match against Inter Milan later on Wednesday.

Portugal international Rafael Leao opened the scoring after 10 minutes after rounding Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Sandro Tonali, who set up the opener, then drove home from inside the box to extend the lead with his second goal of the season.

Salernitana's Federico Bonazzoli capitalised on Lassana Coulibaly's deep cross for a consolation goal late on.

Tonali said: "We were almost perfect because we could have scored one or two more goals to win more comfortably.

"We're aware of the importance of what we did last season, we'll defend the title to the last bead of sweat we'll leave on the pitch."

Line-ups

Salernitana

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Ochoa
  • 66LovatoSubstituted forDaniliucat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Radovanovic
  • 17Fazio
  • 6SambiaSubstituted forValenciaat 84'minutes
  • 18CoulibalyBooked at 81mins
  • 8BohinenSubstituted forKastanosat 84'minutes
  • 10VilhenaSubstituted forBonazzoliat 63'minutes
  • 3BradaricBooked at 76mins
  • 99PiatekBooked at 73mins
  • 29Dia

Substitutes

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 2Bronn
  • 5Daniliuc
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 11Botheim
  • 14Valencia
  • 20Kastanos
  • 28Capezzi
  • 35Motoc
  • 39Iervolino
  • 71De Matteis
  • 98Pirola

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2CalabriaSubstituted forGabbiaat 72'minutes
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4Bennacer
  • 8Tonali
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDestat 85'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 63'minutes
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 9GiroudBooked at 53minsSubstituted forVranckxat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Adli
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 21Dest
  • 22Lazetic
  • 28Thiaw
  • 32Pobega
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 92Nava
  • 94Bozzolan
Referee:
Francesco Fourneau

Match Stats

Home TeamSalernitanaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home21
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salernitana 1, AC Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Salernitana 1, AC Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Guillermo Ochoa.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafael Leão.

  5. Post update

    Ciprian Tatarusanu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Salernitana. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

  8. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Diego Valencia (Salernitana).

  10. Booking

    Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aster Vranckx with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana).

  16. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).

  19. Post update

    Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 4th January 2023

  • SalernitanaSalernitana1AC MilanAC Milan2
  • SassuoloSassuolo1SampdoriaSampdoria2
  • SpeziaSpezia2AtalantaAtalanta2
  • TorinoTorino1Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1
  • LecceLecce1LazioLazio1
  • RomaRoma1BolognaBologna0
  • CremoneseCremonese17:30JuventusJuventus
  • FiorentinaFiorentina17:30MonzaMonza
  • Inter MilanInter Milan19:45NapoliNapoli
  • UdineseUdinese19:45EmpoliEmpoli

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli15132037122541
2AC Milan16113231161536
3Juventus159422471731
4Lazio1694327121531
5Inter Milan15100534221230
6Roma169341914530
7Atalanta168442417728
8Udinese156632417724
9Torino166461718-122
10Fiorentina155461820-219
11Bologna165472026-619
12Empoli154561219-717
13Salernitana164572026-617
14Monza155191622-616
15Lecce163761518-316
16Sassuolo164481624-816
17Spezia163581628-1214
18Sampdoria162311828-209
19Cremonese150781126-157
20Hellas Verona1613121330-176
View full Italian Serie A table

