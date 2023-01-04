Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rafael Leao, right, opened the scoring for Milan

Defending champions AC Milan resumed their Serie campaign with a 2-1 win at Salernitana to temporarily close the gap to leaders Napoli to five points.

After a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season, Milan strengthened their place in second before Napoli's match against Inter Milan later on Wednesday.

Portugal international Rafael Leao opened the scoring after 10 minutes after rounding Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Sandro Tonali, who set up the opener, then drove home from inside the box to extend the lead with his second goal of the season.

Salernitana's Federico Bonazzoli capitalised on Lassana Coulibaly's deep cross for a consolation goal late on.

Tonali said: "We were almost perfect because we could have scored one or two more goals to win more comfortably.

"We're aware of the importance of what we did last season, we'll defend the title to the last bead of sweat we'll leave on the pitch."