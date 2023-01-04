Raith Rovers: Talks over potential takeover of Scottish Championship club stall
|Scottish Premiership: Raith Rovers v Dundee
|Venue: Stark's Park Date: Friday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:45GMT
Talks between a Hong Kong-based investor and Raith Rovers regarding a takeover of the club have broken down.
Silverbear Capital Inc founder and managing partner Peter Chun, through a Swiss-based agent, have been discussing the possibility of acquiring Thailand-based John Sim's major shareholding.
The investor told BBC Scotland they were "hopeful" issues around corporate social responsibility can be resolved.
Raith Rovers have been contacted for a response.
Silverbear indicate a number of players had been lined up to join the Scottish Championship club in January, including one from an English Premier League side.
In December, Raith called for investors to come forward otherwise a reduction in the football operations at the club were inevitable. The club was taken over in 2005 but has been averaging £150,000 in annual losses, although a debt of around £500,000 has been paid off.
On the park, Ian Murray's side are sixth in the Scottish Championship and host Dundee on Friday evening (19:45 GMT).
