Joe Low is a former Wales Under-17 international

Walsall have signed Bristol City centre-back Joe Low on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made two appearances for the Robins this season and had a loan spell in the National League with Eastleigh in the first half of last term.

Low is Saddlers boss Michael Flynn's first signing of the January transfer window.

"Joe is hungry and going to add big competition," Flynn said. external-link

"He's six foot five, quick, he's good on the ball, he's strong and for a 20-year-old, he's very aggressive which is not always the case these days."

Low joins with Walsall ninth in League Two, only two points outside the play-off places.

"I'm really excited to be here," he said.

"I love defending, heading balls, keeping clean sheets, doing my bit for the team, giving the ball to the creative players and let them do their work but obviously, I like to get a few goals in the opposite box myself.

"I want to showcase what I've got, really make a name for myself and push on."

